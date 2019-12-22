PITTSBURGH — Halls of Fame should be reserved for the Best of the Best. The Greats of the Greats. That’s implicit in the name, is it not?
Hall of Fame.
Legends only.
Such a standard would create many a minuscule class, which would in turn make for horrible television on enshrinement day. I get it. One speech won’t carry a three-hour show.
But that doesn’t mean I have to change my standards. (I don’t vote for any Halls of Fame, by the way, except the ones in my imagination.) I don’t have to put Ted Simmons or Harold Baines in my Baseball Hall of Fame, or Jan Stenerud in my Pro Football Hall of Fame. I can let the actual voters diminish those institutions by way of such moves.
The topic arises because Bill Cowher suddenly has a great shot — likely his best shot — at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That became so when news of a special Centennial Class was released Thursday.
Cowher is among eight coaching finalists for the Centennial Class, which will be tacked on to a traditional class. Two of the eight will be inducted, whether anyone believes they should be or not.
They will be announced Jan. 8, along with 10 seniors category players and three executives. Bill Belichick, John Madden and Dick LeBeau are part of a blue-ribbon panel of voters.
Somehow, George Seifert is not on the list of finalists. All he did was win 65% of his games, go 10-5 in the playoffs and win two Super Bowls, which is two more than Marv Levy, Bud Grant and George Allen combined. They went an aggregate 0-8, yet all three already are enshrined in Canton.
How can you be a Hall of Fame coach if you never won a championship?
These would be the only coaches in my Hall of Fame, using True Greatness as a guide:
— George Halas
— Paul Brown
— Curly Lambeau
— Vince Lombardi
— Guy Chamberlin
— Chuck Noll
— Don Shula
— Joe Gibbs
— Bill Parcells
— Tom Landry
— Bill Walsh
— Weeb Ewbank
But that has nothing to do with the actual Hall of Fame, and given the current parameters, Cowher absolutely belongs.
The seven other finalists are Don Coryell, Tom Flores, Mike Holmgren, Jimmy Johnson, Buddy Parker (two NFL championships in the 1950s), Dan Reeves and Dick Vermeil.
Cowher has by far the highest career winning percentage (.623) of the eight, 31 points higher than Holmgren’s, and the second-most playoff wins. He went to two Super Bowls, going 1-1, and to six AFC Championships (we won’t mention the record).
The only coaches on that list with multiple Super Bowl wins are Flores and Johnson, the latter being the best choice among the finalists. He did a phenomenal job rebuilding the Cowboys as coach and de facto general manager while winning back-to-back Super Bowls.
Can you imagine what Johnson must have thought as he watched Levy’s induction speech? All he did was beat Levy in those two Super Bowls by a combined score of 82-30.
So what if Johnson had a middling stint in Miami and coached only nine years? Madden and Bill Walsh only coached 10, Allen 11. Tony Dungy — also in the Hall of Fame — coached 13.
Cowher was an outstanding coach who did a ton of winning. Certainly not enough to rank among the all-time greats, but more than enough to be inducted under the current guidelines. He should win a tie-breaker with Holmgren because he beat him in a Super Bowl. He should then be inducted, along with Johnson.
Hope they have some extra clay for that fabled jaw.