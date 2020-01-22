ORLANDO, Fla. — Steelers cornerback Joe Haden didn’t find out he was going to the Pro Bowl until the middle of last week, when it was announced he would replace Baltimore’s Marcus Peters, who backed out due to an injury. By Wednesday morning, he had pulled together a traveling party that rivaled any of the NFL players in attendance this week.
Haden has 27 family members and friends with him for the week to celebrate the occasion. For Haden, this is a big deal.
It’s his third Pro Bowl appearance, but his first since the 2014 season. Since then, he had to endure being released by the Browns — the team that drafted him — as well as fight through a series of nagging injuries that prevented him from playing to his potential.
“Between my first one and this one, honestly it’s so tough, but I think I’ll take this one,” Haden said following the first Pro Bowl practice of the week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. “I got the call from Omar [Khan], and I broke down a little bit. I’ve been working so hard. When I got released from Cleveland, everyone thought I was finished. I knew myself I was not healthy. I knew if I was healthy I would perform at a high level. All the rehab, all the training, it showed this year. I have a lot of years left.”
Haden proved the Steelers right for believing in him. He signed a three-year deal in August that will keep him on the team through the 2021 season. In his first three years with the Steelers, Haden has eight interceptions in 42 starts. And he is coming off one of the best seasons of his 10-year career.
Haden played in all 16 games for the first time since his rookie season in 2010. He had five interceptions, his most since picking off six in his rookie year. All five interceptions came over the final eight games.