CLEARFIELD — Prospective employees are invited to attend and apply at a job fair that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District Two is hosting soon in Clearfield.
During the job fair, applicants can learn about job opportunities that PennDOT offers. PennDOT staff will be on hand to help with on-line applications and attendees are encouraged to bring their resume.
Available positions include construction inspectors, engineering technicians, civil engineer trainee, engineering internships, and college student summer workers.
“We’re always looking for reliable people who take pride in a job well done”, said District Executive Karen L. Michael, P.E. “Come visit us to learn how these jobs can offer permanent employment with benefits and retirement, advancement opportunities, and the potential to work close to home.”
The Job Fair will be held on Jan. 17 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the PennDOT District Two Office located at 70 PennDOT Drive, Clearfield.
Computers will be available, and staff will be on hand to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system for both civil and non-civil service opportunities. Not all jobs will be based in Clearfield, so applicants from outside the Clearfield area are encouraged to attend.
PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about additional jobs, please visit: www.employment.pa.gov.
For more information, visit www.penndot.gov/District2. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL