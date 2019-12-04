RIDGWAY — Workforce Solutions of North Central PA has awarded the PA CareerLinks of North Central PA Title 1 WIOA programs grant funding.
It is available to job seekers through the WIOA Adult, Dislocated Worker and Youth programs.
This funding is utilized for training in High Priority Occupations in our region. A Job Seeker could receive up to $4,500 to $19,000 towards a post-secondary degree or certificate program. If you are looking for a new career or to improve the career you have stop by one of our PA CareerLinks today and talk to a representative.
Barton Nichols earned his welding certificate utilizing this funding through the WIOA Dislocated Worker program.
With the assistance of the PA CareerLink staff he is now employed as a welder in our region.
The North Central Region PA CareerLinks are located in the following counties: Clearfield County at Clearfield 765-8118
- Clearfield County at DuBois 371-5658
- Elk County 834-2857 and affiliate site Cameron County 486-1161
- Jefferson County 938-1076
- McKean County 363-9100
- Potter County 274-9330
Don’t miss out on this limited opportunity. Let PA CareerLink be your link to your next career.