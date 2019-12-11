Philipsburg-Osceola’s Jeremy Whitehead has been named The Progress’ male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 7.
Whitehead was named to the all-tournament team at the Southern Huntingdon Tournament on Saturday night. He scored 15 points and had 10 rebounds in the first game, while adding 14 points in the title game, which the Mounties won 66-61.
“Jeremy stepped up big for us this weekend,” said P-O head coach Matt Curtis. “He is our Swiss army knife, he can do it all. You can tell all the hard work and dedication in the offseason paid off. We are excited to watch him grow as a young player as the season progresses.”