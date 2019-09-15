Curwensville golfer Jensen Duke has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Sept. 7. Duke shot a 50 to lead all golfers in the Lady Tide’s win over Brookville then fired a 47 in Curwensville’s victory over Ridgway two days later.
“Jensen worked hard this summer and is really clicking right now,” Curwensville golf coach Mike Bookhamer said. “Her scores really good right now and she has set herself up for a possible run in districts. She is getting hot at the best time of the season.”