JEAN LEACH
PHILIPSBURG — Jean Leach, 88, of Philipsburg, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Ridgeview Eldercare and Rehab. Center, Curwensville.
The Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg, is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: July 23, 2019 @ 9:00 pm
