Clearfield diver Jazlynn Shomo has been named The Progress’ female Athlete of the Week for the week ending Feb. 8.
Shomo placed first in the diving competition at the Mark Hess Invitational with a score of 210.85.
“It was a great meet for Jazlynn to compete with girls outside our district in order to prepare her for the upcoming District 9 competition,” Clearfield diving coach Bob Mikesell said. “She was able to display poise and grace under the pressure of an actual multiple swimming and diving competition that, although an individual event, counted for overall team points/final team standings. Jaz’s points were big.