The following couples have made formal application for a marriage license in January in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow:
- Alvin Lee Houdeshell of Brisbin and Elizabeth Louise Hubler of Brisbin.
- Ryan Taylor Vancas of Houtzdale and Brooklynn Dale Stephenson of Houtzdale.
- Shaun A. Derrick of Curwensville and Jessica Laniese Mottern of Curwensville.
- Charles E. Bloom of Clearfield and Carla Alane Manspeaker of Clearfield.
- William Gordon Derrick of Mahaffey and Shannon Lee Beaver of Mahaffey.
- Christopher J. Seyler of Reynoldsville and Bridget Colleen Marchioni of DuBois.