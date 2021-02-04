Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.