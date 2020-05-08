Jameson Taillon admits he was a little caught off guard by recent news that MLB was preparing a proposal to present to players regarding a set schedule for when the season will begin.
The proposal, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, would include a three-week spring training beginning in June and a season start date of July 1. Additionally, the league hopes to hold games in teams’ home ballparks, as opposed to previous reported considerations for games to be held in some combination of Arizona, Florida or Texas.
Taillon, the Pirates’ MLB Players’ Association rep, will have some involvement in how things move forward. At the least, he will get a good look at MLB’s proposal if and when it comes in. For now, though, Taillon is encouraged that there may be set dates for when the season will start.
“Just hearing the rumor and having a rough idea of the timeline that the teams are thinking about playing games in, that’s kind of refreshing,” Taillon said Thursday in an appearance on 93.7’s The Fan. “I think players are excited just to be able to talk about maybe throwing two bullpens a week, or maybe we should be upping our pitches, just because there are target dates in the future, even if nothing’s official. I would still say it’s something we’re working toward.”
Part of Taillon’s excitement comes with the idea that teams would get to play in their home ballparks and stay in their own homes with their families, as they would during any other season.
That was a drawback to, say, the plan for MLB to play games in Arizona, in which it was proposed that all teams would quarantine together, without their families, to play the season among themselves and nobody else.
But Taillon hinted that plan actually wasn’t considered all that seriously.
“The Arizona plan, I think people were pretty upset that that leaked and got as much traction as it did, because originally, people were just throwing around ideas and brainstorming, and not every idea was meant to be taken and run with on social media,” Taillon said. “I don’t think people would have — not just players — I don’t think staff would have agreed to be away from their families and holed up for a certain amount of time in Arizona.
“But I think the home stadium thing’s good. I’m thinking about for us in Pittsburgh, it’s a great medical city. I think we’re pretty comfortable being there and having access and connections to our doctors and medical teams. Guys have leases up in Pittsburgh. Guys are paying for rent up in Pittsburgh. I think that’s another factor. Getting to sleep in your own bed, not moving around the country all the time. I think that all matters.”
That isn’t to say the MLBPA would automatically agree to the plan, though. Taillon anticipates some time for the union to do some research and background work on any proposal.
Specifically, he seemed hesitant on a provision in the latest reported proposal which claimed that teams were pushing MLB to ask players to take a pay cut to help with down revenue for a shortened, fan-less 2020 season. This comes after the MLBPA and MLB reached an agreement in March to guarantee service time to players in exchange for a lessened, $170-million one-time payout for the whole league if the season is canceled.
Taillon isn’t guaranteeing that further prorating player salaries would be a total non-starter, but he didn’t want to say that he thinks it’s the best course of action.
“It’s a really tricky subject,” Taillon said. “Athletes don’t really ever win when we talk about salary. But we already negotiated, and we already agreed to what’s agreed upon, so as of right now, it’s not really a concern for us, because nothing’s been proposed. But anticipating that something probably would be proposed down the line, I think the Players’ Association would have to look at the books and open up the books and see how it would affect not just this year but the years coming, and affect the league and so on and so forth.
“There’s a lot of moving parts there, but one thing we’ve talked about a little bit on the side is we understand this is a weird time for everyone, and everyone’s going to have to agree to certain things, and it’s not going to be a normal season, and our pay’s already not normal. But when owners make extra profit and tons of money, staff, employees and players don’t make any extra money either. So even though they’re not going to make their normal revenue this year, I’m not sure if that means we should take less than what we’ve agreed to.”