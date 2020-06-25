If there’s one positive for the Pirates to come out of this time period, Jameson Taillon might be it.
Their unquestioned ace if he was healthy, Taillon has been plugging away with his rehab from a second Tommy John surgery and Tuesday threw off a PNC Park mound for the first time.
Taillon threw just 15 pitches, all fastballs, but said he “feels phenomenal.” It’s actually his first week throwing six times, and the right-hander added that he feels “more healthy than I’ve felt in four-five years.”
“Kind of like my first [Tommy John surgery], I’m trying to use it as an opportunity to not have a wasted year and just go through the motions,” Taillon said. “I’m trying to come out way stronger on the other side and trying to be a positive statistic for guys with two [Tommy John surgeries].”
To do that, Taillon has explored a couple different avenues. One, he has revamped his mechanics, which has created a shorter and more efficient arm path. He’s also using his legs more.
Off the mound, Taillon has used the time to better understand analytics and dive deeper into spin rates — the way he manipulates pitches and what he might be able to adjust there.
The entire process is something Taillon has wanted to do for a long time: stripping it down and putting everything back together in a healthier way. He simply never had the time.
“That’s something that’s been on my mind for a long time,” Taillon said. “I knew I wanted to make some changes eventually. Once my elbow started barking, I kind of viewed that as my body telling me, ‘Hey, what I’m doing right now is not working. It’s time to make a change.’
“I tried making the changes before my surgery, but my elbow just wasn’t feeling right. Once I got the surgery, it was almost like, in a weird way, kind of exciting because now I’ve got the full year to heal, get better and make the changes that I’ve been wanting to make. So I kind of had a clear-cut journey and path that I was going to be on.”
New pitching coach Oscar Marin and bullpen coach Justin Meccage have been “a driving force,” Taillon said, employing weighted balls and providing the pitcher with various drills to do. They also take video of Taillon throwing and analyze it with him while also using core velocity belts to ensure his top and bottom half work in unison.
“They’ve gotten all their toys out to help me,” Taillon said.
This baseball season will be an interesting one for all involved but especially so for Taillon, who’s a cancer survivor.
Taillon has enjoyed his rehab process thus far, working alongside Steven Brault and Clay Holmes at Pirate City in Bradenton, Fla., and also getting to see Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl in Pittsburgh. Kuhl, who had Tommy John surgery last year, actually watched Taillon’s bullpen.
“It’s been really cool having all the guys around,” Taillon said.
Next up for Taillon will be throwing off the mound more frequently and increasing his pitch count, later expanding to include changeups and breaking balls.
Once the season rolls around, Taillon called the situation “TBD.” He could work out at PNC Park and leave before the team arrives. He could also have to commute to Altoona to work with someone there.
“I’m just willing to do literally whatever it takes so I can stay on track,” Taillon said. “I’ll drive anywhere, do anything. I just want to stay on track, and I’m making some really good headway and progress.”