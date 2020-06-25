Penn State coach James Franklin made his most difficult decision of the season when he decided to leave his family in Florida while he coaches the team. He’ll coach the Nittany Lions apart from his family to protect his youngest daughter, Addison, from the coronavirus.
Franklin revealed the news on HBO’s “Real Sports,” which aired Tuesday.
Addison, 12, has sickle cell disease, a blood disorder that increases her risk by compromising the immune system.
Franklin said leaving the family in Florida, where they have a second home, was “the right thing to do for my daughter.”
Franklin, his wife, Fumi, and daughters, Shola and Addison, have been quarantined since March.