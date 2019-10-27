EAST LANSING, Mich. –Penn State coach James Franklin was happy with the 28-7 win over Michigan State Saturday, but he was ticked off the Nittany Lions’ lack of discipline.
Penn State committed a season-high nine penalties for 104 yards, including three unsportsmanlike conduct calls against safeties LaMont Wade and Jaquan Brisker and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton.
“I’m not happy at all with any of those,” Franklin said. “We just had a very direct conversation in the locker room about those things. It was an emotional game. I’m not going to get into the details with you guys. I’m not going to make excuses.
“That’s not who we are. That’s not who we will be.”
Wade and Brisker were penalized for taunting, and Shelton was ejected in the fourth quarter after he and Michigan State center Jack Allen appeared to be shouting at each other.
Penn State had just nine penalties in its first three games, among the fewest in the Big Ten. Since a 17-10 win over Pittsburgh, the Lions have committed 33 penalties in five conference games.
A running into the kicker penalty on Jesse Luketa wiped out KJ Hamler’s 57-yard punt return for a touchdown, the second straight game that Hamler had a return score nullified.
He returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown last week against Michigan, but a holding penalty brought it back.
“We have to eliminate the penalties,” Franklin said. “We have too many penalties on special teams that are eliminating big plays.”