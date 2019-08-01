PHILADELPHIA — After applying a final touch to a trade deadline at which the Phillies produced barely a ripple, Matt Klentak put the onus for the rest of this season where it really belongs.
“For this team to accomplish what it wants to accomplish,” the general manager said Wednesday, “we’re going to need the stars in that room to carry us.”
A day later, J.T. Realmuto invited everyone to climb on his back.
Realmuto recorded three hits, including a three-run home run, and fell a triple short of the cycle Thursday in the Phillies’ 10-2 giggler over the San Francisco Giants at Citizens Bank Park. It marked the Phillies’ first win by a margin of greater than five runs since June 30 and their first series victory over a team with a winning record at the time of the series since June 3-5 at San Diego.
But even in lopsided triumph, the Phillies had concerns. Jake Arrieta, who is attempting to pitch with a marble-sized bone spur in his right elbow, was able to record only 12 outs with off-speed pitches and a sinker that barely scraped 90 mph before being lifted when the first three batters reached base in the fifth inning. It revived the question of how much longer he can continue to take his turn in the rotation.
That can be a topic for another day. In fact, if Arrieta didn’t win this game with his arm, he made a considerable contribution with his legs, hustling to beat out what would have been an inning-ending out on a routine bases-loaded grounder that was bobbled by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford.
Arrieta was initially ruled out, but the call was overturned by a replay challenge, enabling Realmuto to score the game’s first run in the second inning.
One batter later, Cesar Hernandez dunked a two-run double inside the right-field foul line, and the rout was on.
Scott Kingery drove in Bryce Harper and Realmuto with a third-inning single to stretch the margin to 5-0. In the fourth, Hernandez lined a solo home run, and Realmuto hit a three-run shot to straightaway center that made it 9-0 and resulted in both the ball and Giants center fielder Kevin Pillar’s glove landing in the bushes beyond the fence.
Arrieta allowed only two base runners through three innings, then escaped a two-on, one-out spot in the fourth.
But he seemed to hit the wall in the fifth inning after Austin Slater reached on an error by shortstop Jean Segura, Donovan Solano singled to left field, and Brandon Belt lined an RBI single to right.
With Arrieta at 71 pitches and laboring, manager Gabe Kapler turned to the bullpen. Jose Alvarez, Blake Parker, Ranger Suarez and Juan Nicasio passed the baton over the next five innings, holding the Giants to six hits and one walk.
The Phillies finished with 12 hits, half of which came from the combination of Realmuto and Kingery. Rhys Hoskins and Harper each picked up a hit and scored a run.
If there’s more where that came from, well, maybe Klentak’s fringe moves will be enough to get the Phillies into the postseason after all.