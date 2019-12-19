INDIANA — The following students from Clearfield County have completed requirements for graduation from Indiana University of Pennsylvania as of August 2019 and December 2019.
Graduates, their hometowns, majors and degrees are:
Clearfield: Taylor Nicole Dudurich, Hill Street, B.S. in Nuclear Medicine Technology
DuBois: Samantha Khoury, Treasure Lake, M.S. in Sport Science; Madeline Adelia Sette, West Garfield Avenue, B.S. in Nursing; Kaytie Elizabeth Straw, Treasure Lake, M.Ed. in Special Education, MED; Matthew Joseph Zimmerman, Northwood Avenue, M.S. in Safety Sciences, MS
Luthersburg: Joshua John Hayes, Luthersburg Rockton Road, M.A. in Clinic Mental Health Cnslg, MA
Rockton: Emily Ann Guldbrandsen, Sunset Lake Road, B.A. in Music
Woodland: Brandon Marc Owens, Pinetop Road, M.Ed. in Math Ed/Secondary Math Ed, MED
The full list of December 2019 graduates is available at www.iup.edu/news.