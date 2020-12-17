Somehow the college football season has made it to championship week and as I write this, all 10 games are still on.
There have already been seven other games canceled due to COVID concerns and the PAC-12 Championship has been affected with Oregon taking the place of Washington.
And a bowl game scheduled for Saturday bit the dust as well. I wonder how many more end up suffering the same fate?
On to the picks:
Illinois at Penn State: The Nittany Lions have won three in a row after an 0-5 start and will probably get a bowl bid with a win. Heck, they might get one with a loss.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 34, ILLINOIS 16
Ball State vs. Buffalo: If you haven’t seen the Bulls this season, do yourself a favor and watch the MAC Championship this evening. Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson has 1,023 yards and 18 TDs in just five games, including a 409-yard, 8-touchdown performance against Kent State. I don’t think Ball State will have an answer.
BUFFALO 41 BALL STATE 24
Oregon at No. 13 USC: The 5-0 Trojans have an outside shot at a playoff berth if they can put together an impressive victory over the Ducks, who have been a disappointment this season.
THE PICK: USC 33, OREGON 30
No. 14 Northwestern vs. No. 4 Ohio State: Another 5-0 team that needs a win to make the playoffs, the Buckeyes high-powered offense might get tested in the Big 10 title tilt by a Wildcat defense allowing just 14 points per game.
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 38, NORTHWESTERN 20
No. 10 Oklahoma vs. No. 6 Iowa State: Critics of the playoff committee have targeted 2-loss Iowa State (as well as Florida) as being ranked too high. The Cyclones have been impressive lately, but do have losses to Oklahoma State and Louisiana on the resume and could really use a big win in the Big 12 Championship over a Sooner team riding a 6-game win streak after their 37-30 loss to the Cyclones.
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA 33, IOWA STATE 27
No. 19 Louisiana at No. 12 Coastal Carolina: Speaking of the Rajin’ Cajuns, Louisiana is hoping to avenge its loan loss of the season in the Sun Belt Championship. Meanwhile, the Chanticleers are one of just two teams (Notre Dame) to boast an 11-0 record.
THE PICK: COASTAL 36, LOUISIANA 33
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 2 Notre Dame: Perhaps the biggest game of the year to date is a rematch of a classic earlier this season that saw the Irish win at home in overtime. But Clemson was missing quarterback Trevor Lawrence in that game and the Tigers get the Irish on a neutral field this time.
THE PICK: CLEMSON 35, NOTRE DAME 27
Boise State at No. 24 San Jose State: The Spartans have quietly put together an unbeaten 6-0 season, winning every game by 10 or more points. Perennial Mountain West power Boise State stands in the way of a league title and will be a handful if healthy.
THE PICK: BOISE STATE 30, SAN JOSE STATE 26
No. 23 Tulsa at No. 9 Cincinnati: The unbeaten Bearcats feel very disrespected by the playoff committee, who has bumped them down a notch two weeks straight while Cincinnati was dealing with COVID issues. If that isn’t enough to fuel the Bearcats to an AAC title, I’ not sure what it.
THE PICK: CINCINNATI 35, TULSA 17
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 7 Florida: Critics are up in arms over the Gators’ No. 7 playoff ranking, and I can’t say I disagree. But I also don’t think it will really matter at all once the final gun sounds in the SEC Championship.
THE PICK: ALABAMA 48, FLORIDA 27
Last Week: 7-2, 77.7%
Season: 74-22, 77.1%