If you’ve been paying attention to the College Football Playoff rankings over the past few seasons, you know that it’s next to impossible for a team outside the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC or Pac 12 to get in.
Sure they like to say that all 130 FBS teams are on equal ground, but that really isn’t the case.
Central Florida hasn’t lost a regular season game since 2016 and it couldn’t sniff the playoffs in either of its undefeated seasons in 2017 or 2018.
So something needs to change.
While I am pleased the archaic BCS National Championship game has been replaced by the College Football Playoff, I believe there is much work to do. I wasn’t really sure that expansion to the playoff field was needed at first, but I’m starting to get on board with that idea, especially if the Group of 5 conferences have no shot at the championship — because then it really isn’t a National Title now is it?
While I may examine my idea for expansion in a future column, I want to review how the Group of 5 did in Week 1.
They were 6-22 against the Power 5, and while that may not sound like much, there were certainly some impressive results that the college football world needs to look at and realize the gap is not as big as the committee wants you to believe.
Nevada came from a 31-14 third quarter deficit to beat Purdue, Boise State rallied from a big halftime deficit to stun Florida State, Cincinnati was in complete control from start to finish against UCLA, Memphis knocked off Ole Miss, Wyoming upended Missouri, and Georgia State, which was 2-10 a season ago, shocked Tennessee.
These were three teams from the big bad SEC, a pair of blue bloods (Florida State and UCLA) and a supposed up and comer from the Big Ten who lost to ‘inferior’ Group of 5 teams.
And of the other 16 games involving Power 5 and Group of 5 teams, another half dozen or so were competitive into the fourth quarter with four finishing between a 3- and 10-point difference in the final score.
There are teams in the Group of 5 that would do just fine in the Power 5 and there are programs that are lucky enough to be in the power conferences that would be lucky to finish in the middle of the pack in the Group of 5.
Should perennial door mats like Kansas, Rutgers and Oregon State (to name a few) really have a clearer path to the College Football Playoff than some of the better Group of 5 programs like UCF, Boise State and Appalachian State?
I think not.
WHAT DID WE LEARN FROM PENN STATE’S ROUT OF IDAHO?
Absolutely nothing.
Idaho, which dropped to the FCS a couple seasons ago, lost by a combined 142-23 to Florida and Boise State last season and was nothing more than a glorified scrimmage for the Nittany Lions.
I realize the game was scheduled in 2015 when Idaho was still an FBS team, but the Vandals were not a good FBS team, hence the move down.
If Penn State, which has upcoming games in future seasons with Delaware and Villanova, wants to take a step up and be considered a truly elite program, it needs to stop paying $1.45 million to FCS teams for an early season scrimmage and try to test its mettle against solid Group of 5 teams at the very least in its out of conference scheduling.
BACK IN
THE SADDLE
After a frustrating 2018 season for me where I struggled to watch college football as I was accustomed to due to no cable service, slow internet with sporadic streaming capabilities and the lack of desire to take on a satellite television contract for four months of football, things are looking pretty rosy in 2019.
A better WiFi signal at our house and a fantastic streaming option in Playstation Vue equaled a fantastic Week 1 of football viewing for me.
Because of Vue’s unlimited DVR service and a nifty option to simply ‘favorite’ college football, I have every game that was on a network the service carries available to watch for 28 days.
Now obviously I’ll never watch that many games, but now I don’t have to pick and choose which 5 to 7 to watch each week and go in and find the channels they are on and set them to record. They’ll be there, as will other games that I never would have chosen to record, but now was able to watch and enjoy after the fact — I’m looking at you Georgia State and Tennessee.
So I was able to watch a total of 10 games so far and hope to possibly VUE (pun intended) one more today.
My goal this year is simply to watch as many games as possible, viewing the marquee matchups and guilty pleasures or favorite teams each week and add a few other ‘Game of the Week’ types after the fact due to the DVR being able to catch them all.