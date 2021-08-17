LOS ANGELES — While the Pirates’ major league losses continue to mount, there’s also been a steady stream of positive news at the lower levels of the organization. Most recently that involved Baseball America releasing its midseason top 100 and updated farm system rankings, which happened Monday.
The ongoing prospect and developmental push resulted in more traction for the Pirates, who slotted in at No. 4. It’s their first foray into Baseball America’s top 10 since they were seventh in 2017.
“The Pirates now boast one of the deepest farm systems in the game,” Baseball America wrote. “There are teams with better Number 1 prospects, but few teams can match Pittsburgh’s depth of potential MLB regulars and pitchers.”
Class AA Altoona shortstop Oneil Cruz headlines the Pirates’ list at at No. 29. Four High-A Greensboro players round out the Pirates’ top five: catcher Henry Davis at No. 47, right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester at No. 58, second baseman Nick Gonzales at No. 60 and shortstop Liover Peguero at No. 82.
Only the Royals and Marlins, with six each, placed more players on Baseball America’s top 100 list than the Pirates.
Among national publications most often cited with this sort of stuff, Baseball America and FanGraphs now consider the Pirates’ farm system as top-five. MLB Pipeline will likely do the same when its adjusted rankings are released.
The fourth-place ranking comes after the Pirates checked in at No. 13 on Baseball America’s preseason list. Hired in November 2019, Cherington and his staff inherited a farm system that was 20th following Baseball America’s midseason update that season.
“It means a ton to me,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of the swift move upward. “We’ve talked numerous times that the lifeblood of our organization is going to be our farm system. And the fact that it’s risen in terms of publications to fourth speaks to the plan Ben outlined when he got here.”
One of the crazy parts here is that the Pirates’ farm system should expect even more improvement — and soon. Class AA right-hander Roansy Contreras remains one of their best pitching prospects but had been sidelined with right forearm discomfort. He’s finally throwing again and should crack the top 100 when he does return.
Meanwhile, their 2020 compensatory-round pick, Carmen Mlodzinski, recently returned from injury and threw two scoreless innings Sunday. He’s ranked eighth and has allowed one or no runs in eight of his 10 starts this season.
The Pirates (42) entered Tuesday just four wins better than the Diamondbacks and Orioles (38) this season. It’s not ideal, but it does put them in prime position to add more talent through the draft next summer.
They’re seeing breakout years from guys like Class AA Altoona outfielder Matt Fraizer, who’s now second in all of minor league baseball in total bases (200).
Jared Triolo, one of Fraizer’s former Grasshopper teammates, is riding an 18-game hitting streak, while Will Matthiessen was named the High-A Player of the Week on Monday, hitting .391 with two doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs and a 1.310 OPS in six games.
Even some of the trade acquisitions have been excellent.
Class AA infielder Diego Castillo has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 (.302), with two doubles and three homers since he was part of the Clay Holmes trade. Abrahan Gutierrez ( Braeden Ogle deal) is hitting .367 in nine games with Low-A Bradenton.
“Ben was very open about how we were going to build this,” Shelton said. “The job we’ve done drafting, the job we’ve done acquiring players in trades, it’s awesome. It’ something I’m extremely proud to be part of, and it’s something that’s going to help us bring winning baseball to Pittsburgh.”
Meanwhile, their 2021 draft haul — which included five of the top 100 available players — is only reflected here by Davis. The four high schoolers behind him are currently playing in the Florida Complex League.
At the lower levels, Low-A Bradenton and High-A Greensboro have been downright dominant.
The Marauders have outscored opponents, 55-23, while winning seven of their last eight. They’re now 20 games over .500 (53-33). High-A Greensboro has won seven straight and is tied for the most wins (21) in all of minor league baseball since July 16.
“It’s been really satisfying for me coming in and seeing kind of where were ranked at the beginning of this, then the existing talent that the organization had and was added over the offseason with some of these trades,” said John Baker, the Pirates’ director of coaching and player development. “I don’t think there’s a more exciting time to be a Pirates minor league player.”