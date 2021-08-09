Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.