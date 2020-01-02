New year. Same problem.
That’s what the Penguins are facing to begin 2020. Another significant injury to another significant player.
This time it’s Jake Guentzel. This time his season could be over.
TribLive beat writer Seth Rorabaugh joins me on Thursday’s podcast to examine how the Pens will deal with his loss.
The All-Star winger has 20 goals on the season.
And, aside from Bryan Rust, the team doesn’t appear to have someone capable of replicating that kind of production as a wing on one of the top two lines with Evgeni Malkin or Sidney Crosby.
That is, of course, when Crosby returns from an extended injury absence as well.
Seth and I talk about current options in place, few though there may be.
I’m endorsing an “act now” trade for the Penguins.
Why not?
They’ve managed to keep themselves in the playoff mix despite all the loss of man-games from star players.
This team has the look of something special once most of its key players are back. So I say replacing Guentzel with outside talent is the best way to go.
Let’s see if Seth agrees and, if so, how it can be done.
Beyond that debate, we get into when Crosby’s looming return may actually happen.
We try to determine if Jared McCann may move back to wing from center, what the power play will look like, and if Rust will play with Crosby when he returns or if he’ll stay with Malkin.
Also, we talk about goaltending, Dominik Simon, and Thursday’s opponent — the San Jose Sharks.
They’ve been awful this year. Seth gives us a good reason why.