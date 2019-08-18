TEHRAN, Iran (TNS) — Iran’s navy is ready to send a flotilla to escort a supertanker detained for more than a month off Gibraltar back to Iran, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported, citing a naval commander.
“We have no intention of sending a flotilla to Gibraltar, but we are ready to do so to escort the Grace 1 back to Iran’s territorial waters,” the head of the army’s naval division, Admiral Hossein Khanzadi, said on Sunday at a global maritime event in Tehran.
A new crew for Grace 1 is scheduled to arrive in Gibraltar on Sunday, Richard de la Rosa, managing director of the vessel’s shipping agent Astralship, said by phone.
Preparations are underway, he added, reiterating his company’s intention for the vessel to set sail on Monday. Iran previously said the ship would head to a port in the Mediterranean.
The tanker bore the name Grace 1 and a Panamanian flag when it was detained on July 4. It has since been re-flagged to Iran and its name been changed to Adrian Darya 1.
The vessel is under pressure to leave Gibraltar since the U.S. government issued a warrant for its seizure. A complaint unsealed in Washington states that “Oil Tanker ‘Grace 1,’ all petroleum aboard it and $995,000 are subject to forfeiture,” according to a Justice Department statement.
The statement alleges a “scheme to unlawfully access the U.S. financial system to support illicit shipments” of oil from Iran to Syria in violation of U.S. sanctions, money laundering and terrorism statutes.
The vessel, which is currently anchored off the coast of Gibraltar, is at the center of a diplomatic spat between the U.K. and the Trump administration. The U.S. has threatened to impose sanctions on anyone dealing with the ship and expressed disappointment with Britain after a court in Gibraltar ruled the ship was free to sail.
Ports, banks and anyone else who does business with the ship or its crew might be subject to penalties, two U.S. administration officials said.
Iran’s foreign minister said on Twitter that the ship’s detention was unlawful.