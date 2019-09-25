Carson King, a 24-year-old Iowa State fan from Altoona, Iowa, became famous last week after he and his hand-written sign made a cameo on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”
“Busch Light supply needs replenished,” read his sign, which provided a Venmo account to send money to. He thought he’d gets some laughs and a few dollars.
Instead he quickly got enough cash for a case of beer, and then some. When he reached $600, he told his family he’d donate it to the children’s hospital in Iowa City. He was ecstatic after he reached $8,000.
As of Wednesday he has raised over $1.13 million for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
Busch Beer and Venmo both pledged to match the money King was able to raise.
Throughout his quick rise to “Iowa legend” status, King has been supported by his family and community, but the fame did dredge up ugly social media posts.
A check of King’s social media revealed two racist jokes, the Des Moines Register reported. The tweets dated back to 2012, when King was a 16-year-old high school student, according to the newspaper.
King has apologized for the posts.
“I am embarrassed and stunned to reflect on what I thought was funny when I was 16-year-old,” he said in a statement posted to Facebook. “I want to sincerely apologize.”
Busch Beer has cut ties with King, but stated that they are committed to match the donations.