It’s unlikely to satiate any Pirates fan who thinks the club didn’t get enough for Starling Marte.
At the same time, it’s also something worth discussing with Ben Cherington as Pittsburgh’s general manager.
The Pirates on Wednesday announced the signing of 16-year-old outfielder Solomon Maguire as a non-drafted free agent. Maguire is a high school player from Kellyville, Australia, who’s a long way from ever patrolling center field at PNC Park, yet his signing actually traces back to the Marte deal.
The additional international pool space the Pirates received — $250,000 — allowed them to sign a player who runs well, makes good contact for someone his age and has above-average exit velocity. He’s also someone the Pirates have liked a lot for awhile, logging nearly 100 of his at-bats. The space they created sealed the deal.
Why this matters doesn’t have as much to do with Maguire as it does the track record of Cherington, assistant general manager Steve Sanders and Oz Ocampo, formerly Houston’s director of international and Latin player development and now a special assistant/player personnel for the Pirates.
All three carry an industry-wide reputation of being very good at this part of the job, and it’s something they must bring to the Pirates.
“I really believe we’ve got good people who work incredibly hard and smart and have some good processes already in place,” Cherington told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday. “Certainly we have people who care a lot. We’ve started to use technology and data and other forms of assessment more effectively. For us, we need to continue to drive collaboration within those areas.”
To put that another way, Cherington likes what the Pirates have done and are continuing to do, but he wants to better blend the processes together — scouting, informatics, physical assessments, all of that stuff. And it matters to international, amateur and pro players just the same.
“It’s not the single opinion or input of any of those specialities,” Cherington said. “All those specialties are fully baked together to come up with one evaluation. That’s an area we want to keep working at, to bring those specialties together in all of the various areas of scouting.”
It’s an interesting world, one that’s vastly different than when Cherington was overseeing Latin American scouting for the Boston Red Sox from 2000-01. That, Cherington said, was like the “Wild West.”
Scouting reports, building history with guys, any shred of testing, it was essentially a panoply of outcomes, good and bad.
“There was no process,” Cherington said. “The tiny steps to try and build process were largely met with derision. … You just signed as many players with athleticism and tools as you could and hoped the best ones turned out.”
And to Cherington’s credit, a fair number of them did, including signing Hanley Ramirez out of the Dominican Republic for $20,000 back in 2004. Cherington also plucked Rafael Devers, then 16, from the same country in 2013, along with Cuban prospect Yoan Moncada two years later.
Devers and Moncada combined for 9.9 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in 2019, which is equal to that of Bryan Reynolds, Kevin Newman and Josh Bell combined.
The point, then? There are more misses with international signings, guys that never pan out. But it’s the hits, the absolute steals, that keep the Pirates and others trying to discover that next Devers or Moncada.
“As teams got more competitive down there and the rules changed, where now everybody is spending the same amount and every team understands more fully how valuable those players can be, now teams have really built more precise and robust processes in international scouting,” Cherington said. “The Pirates have been doing that before I got here. We just need to continue that.”
The process, again, isn’t one that will light up talk shows and get people overly excited for 2020. It might even get them blasted, given Tuesday’s Mookie Betts/David Price blockbuster and how far off this sort of stuff seems from that.
However, in hiring Cherington, the Pirates brought in somebody who knows a thing or two about this stuff, and Cherington has, in relatively short order, surrounded himself with others who also have a history of identifying international talent.
Which means that while Maguire panning out might be several years away, watching this process unfold under the new regime is something very much worth monitoring until then.
Especially as it relates to small-market clubs and dollars stretching further with international signings and the draft than anything else.
“Everything you would do for a domestic player, we would want to try and do as much as the same stuff,” Cherington said of the Pirates’ international efforts. “Whether that’s seeing as many games as we can, biomechanical analysis, a physical or cognitive assessment or time around the kids to get to know them personally, it’s replicating that process as best we can.”