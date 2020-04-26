The first time former Notre Dame assistant coach Mike Denbrock saw Chase Claypool, it wasn’t on the football field. It was on the basketball court after Denbrock stumbled upon Claypool’s Hudl video that showed off his freaky combination of size and athleticism in a game from an nondescript gym in a small town in British Columbia, almost 2,300 miles from Denbrock’s office in South Bend, Ind.
Almost immediately, Denbrock’s imagination kicked into high gear. If Claypool’s athleticism translated onto the football field, Notre Dame would have a prized recruit capable of helping the Fighting Irish win a lot of football games.
“The video showed off his basketball prowess, but you could see how explosive of an athlete he was,” said Denbrock, who is now the offensive coordinator at the University of Cincinnati. “That led us to exploring what he was in football. It was a pretty quick evaluation.”
The newest Steelers receiver is a rare athlete with special gifts. Claypool, who is 6 feet 4 and weighs 238 pounds, possesses an 80-inch wingspan and also happens to run the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds.
Anyone who follows the NFL draft knows a player of Claypool’s size isn’t supposed to be able to run that fast. His time was only 0.15 seconds slower than Henry Ruggs, the Alabama receiver who was the fastest player at this year’s scouting combine. Ruggs is five inches shorter and 50 pounds lighter.
But interviews with Claypool’s former college and high school coaches reveal much more about him. His former coaches spoke of his selflessness and team-first attitude that was born out of his rearing in Abbotsford, a small town 40 miles southeast of Vancouver.
In addition to catching 66 passes and scoring 13 touchdowns last fall, Claypool was one of Notre Dame’s best special-teams players. He also had some George Kittle-type blocks on his highlight reel, which led some NFL teams to wonder if he’d be a better tight end than a receiver.
It’s not often a player with Claypool’s athleticism has a game as gritty as his. He’s described as “tenacious” and “aggressive,” more than “tall and fast”. Those attributes drew him to the Steelers as much as his tangible skills.
“The first thing you notice is this giant,” said Notre Dame receivers coach Del Alexander. “He’s this athlete that can move and bend. But then you’re surprised to see a guy like him be as nasty and aggressive as he is. It’s not something you normally see with someone with his skills.”
Football was Claypool’s first love, but other sports captured his imagination during his childhood. In middle school, he competed in BMX bike races until his legs grew too long. That was the perfect development for his basketball career, which blossomed in the next few years.
In fact, the night before Claypool signed his national letter of intent with Notre Dame, he scored 51 points in a game. He averaged more than 40 points per game as a senior at Abbotsford Secondary School.
Some scholarship offers from small Division I schools in the states started to trickle in. There was a time that Claypool thought basketball would be his future.
Canada doesn’t produce many Division I football players, but something kept bringing Claypool back to football. His older brother, Jacob Cavery, played football at the University of British Columbia and persuaded his younger brother to concentrate on his first love.
Claypool is big for a receiver, but he’s only point-guard size in basketball. Cavery understood his height, wingspan and athleticism could make him a special talent on the football field.
“I certainly had an interest in basketball, especially when I was getting better,” Claypool said. “But no matter how many times I picked up basketball as a hobby, I always gravitated back to football. And that is something I couldn’t say for anything else. Football was just home for me. It was my comfort zone. It was kind of a gut feeling that football was the sport for me.”
How Claypool developed his love for the game and the attributes that enticed the Steelers to draft him is an important part of his story.
Overcoming adversity
Before his athletic career kicked into high gear, Claypool had to overcome some setbacks. When he was 13, his older sister, Ashley, committed suicide.
Ashley was one of Chase’s biggest fans and always encouraged him to pursue his dreams. Then one morning his life changed forever. He woke up and heard the news from his mother that she was gone.
“I just think it gave me another thing, another reason to push that much harder,” Claypool said Saturday morning. “I kind of like to use adversity to my advantage and just learn from it and become a better person from it. Happening early in my life helped me kind of push all the way through to where I am at now.”
“A thousand words won’t bring you back. I know because I tried. Neither will a thousand tears. I know, because I’ve cried. Until we meet again.”
That quote is tattooed onto Claypool’s right arm as a reminder and a memorial to his late sister.
“He’s definitely a family guy,” said Teague Funk, one of Claypool’s coaches at Abbotsford Secondary School. “He does everything for his family and to honor his sister’s memory.”
Claypool didn’t have much growing up. Family life in Abbotsford was a day-to-day struggle. Jasmine, his mom, raised Chase by herself along with his four brothers, two step-brothers and his sister in a tiny apartment near the school. Jasmine was gone for weeks at a time for her job in a traveling carnival and Chase was left to fend for himself much of the time.
Luckily, many in the town of Abbotsford took to looking after him. Funk and his father, Chris, were two of them. Others were Eddie Ferg and Karen Lopez, who trained Claypool at their facility, Air Raid Academy. Jay Fujimura, the head coach at Abbotsford, was yet another.
“He had some great support systems in the town,” Funk said. “And Jasmine did a great job with him. He is just the most charismatic, funny person. Not only is he a great player, but he’s a great person. We’re just all very excited for him. It’s cool to see after what he’s gone through.”
“When you think of what he’s had to overcome to get to where he is now, it’s a credit to him and to the people around him,” Denbrock said. “I’m just incredibly excited for him. It’s a testament to his inner strength that he’s in this position. He will be a great fit in Pittsburgh. He has a toughness about him and the way he plays the game.”
Filling a need
The Steelers like to have certain qualities in their early draft picks, and Claypool checks a lot of those boxes. He is young (he won’t turn 22 until July) and has a high ceiling. He also played at a major school and produced against stiff competition, racking up some big-time numbers during his four seasons with the Fighting Irish.
The final piece of the puzzle was his ability to fill a specific role for the Steelers this year: the need for speed. Claypool gives the Steelers a legitimate deep threat, something they’ve lacked since Martavis Bryant was traded in spring 2018.
Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner is hoping Claypool’s presence on the field will open things up for JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington.
“You know, you can’t run from the idea that football players are football players,” Fichtner said. “That all has to be a part of it — the guys that make plays and they don’t always test [well], and they don’t have these numbers and those types of things. And then you’ve got guys that do have these types of phenomenal physical traits that allow them to do certain things. You know, naturally as a coach, you get excited about the opportunity that maybe this one has to be defended deep, and now guys like JuJu, Diontae, James, they work in the intermediate, and all of a sudden, it just seems to open things up a little bit cleaner. Everyone needs those levels to be able to attack.”
Claypool played as a freshman at Notre Dame, but his success came in steady increments. He went from five catches as a freshman to 29 as a sophomore to 50 as a junior before his breakout senior season.
Transitioning from high school to major-college football is hard enough for any player, but it was especially difficult for Claypool given the competition he faced in high school. It wasn’t uncommon for him to score multiple touchdowns in every game when he was younger because he was the best athlete every time he took the field.
“Part of it was, mentally, he was the big man on campus, bigger and better than everyone he faced,” Alexander said. “In college he had to learn how to be a little more crafty mentally. ‘How do I beat this guy?’ He figured it out.”
And Fichtner is hoping Claypool will be a quick study as a pro. The Steelers were among the lowest scoring teams in the NFL last season, and the fact that Claypool averaged a touchdown per game last fall was not lost on them.
“He’s one of those guys that scores the ball all the time,” said Fichtner, sounding for a moment like a television basketball analyst. “He’s a point scorer.”
Shortly after Claypool hung up the phone Friday night after speaking with head coach Mike Tomlin, he received a call from Ben Roethlisberger, who has always enjoyed having a taller receivers among his targets over the years. He had one early in his career with Plaxico Burress and then more recently with Bryant, who played with the Steelers from 2014-15 and again in 2017.
To borrow a basketball analogy, the Steelers plan to take advantage of Claypool’s jump-ball skills.
“It’s really exciting for a quarterback because you’ve got this catch radius and these ball placements that don’t always have to be perfect,” Fichtner said. “You put them against the defender, and so many times defensive players are competing too, and they’re good players, and they stay closely to you. They try and make plays on balls, and just that size alone and the competitiveness, I think it’s going to be an advantage to him, as well as us.”