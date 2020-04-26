Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to rain showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.