PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team raised their season record to 4-5 overall (2-5 in the Mountain League) with a 2-1 double overtime win over the visiting Bellefonte Red Raiders on Tuesday.
Freshman forward Dawson Snyder found himself at an impossible angle off the feed of sophomore midfielder Jake Kosut’s ball down the right. Snyder struck a knuckling drive from the baseline outside the penalty box that sailed inches inside the top shelf back post to secure Mountie head coach Shawn Inlow’s 100th PIAA win.
“I’ve been close to this landmark for a long time,” said Inlow after the game. “We’ve been rebuilding for a couple seasons now. We were winless in 2016 and went 5-8-4 last year. This just shows if you stay with it long enough, you, too, can get in the state record books.”
The first half was dominated by the Mounties playing a clean passing style of soccer and stacking up a 9-3 shots advantage. Junior forward Tom Pelesky scored with a sure shot from six yards out near the back post from the feed of sophomore midfielder Ashton Crownover with 18:12 left in the first half.
The second half was dominated by a fresh Bellefonte team while the Mounties’ legs looked tired in their second game in two days. Bellefonte junior midfielder Dan Persiko tapped one home after a wild scramble where Mountie keeper Caleb Pellerite gambled and missed a high ball.
In the overtime periods, the Mounties got deep into their bench as legs cramped and positions were changed. It didn’t help that Crownover, who sparks much of the P-O attack, was put out of the game with a broken collar bone in the first half when he was flattened mid-shot.
The Red Raiders continued to press the Mounties back throughout the overtime, and wound up with a 6-1 shot advantage in extra time. The lone Mounties’ shot in overtime, however, was the freshman Knox’s game winner.
Inlow was very appreciative of his senior class after the game.
“These guys, Aaron Parks, Matt Farrell, Kyle Godin, Dalton Kristofits and Connor Blasko, they’ve paid some heavy dues and they have never once mailed it in,” Inlow said. “I am proud of them for growing to play the attractive style that we’re capable of now and I know we’re going to do just fine in the season’s second half.”
The Mounties return to action Thursday, playing host to Tyrone.
P-O 2, Bellefonte 1, 2 OT
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Tom Pelesky, PO, (Ashton Crownover), 21:48.
Second Half
2. Dan Persiko, B, (unassisted), 60:00.
Overtime
3. Dawson Snyder, PO, (Jake Kosut),
Shots: Bellefonte 11, Philipsburg-Oseola 11.
Saves: Bellefonte (Quin Tooker) 8, Philipsburg-Osceola (Caleb Pellerite) 10.
Corner kicks: Bellefonte 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 1.