HUNTINGDON — The injury bug continued for the already depleted Philipsburg-Osceola squad as it lost three more players in their game Friday night against Huntingdon.
Despite leaving everything they had out on the field, the Mounties weren’t able to defeat the Bearcats, falling 56-0 on Huntingdon’s homecoming night.
“Its just unfortunate we caught that injury bug after week four and tonight we lost three more kids,” Philipsburg-Osceola coach Mike McGonigal said. “We are down to what we essentially started the year with, three starters on both sides of the ball. It’s been tough but the kids that have been here are working hard and playing tough. It’s just we are so young, so outsized with what we have to put out on the field as a product. It’s so unfortunate but it is what it is right now.
“Hats off to Huntingdon.They played hard and we wish them luck the rest of the season.
Bearcat quarterback Nick Troha had the hot hand tonight throwing 136 yards through the air and 79 on the ground.
Huntingdon wasted little getting on the scoreboard.
Nick Troha culminated a 6-play drive with a 4-yard TD run at 7:30.
After holding the Mounties to a 4-and-out on defense, Troha took just one play to get their second score.
Troha launched a 50-yard TD pass to the outstretched arms of Darin Harman less than two minutes later at 5:31.
Defensively, the Bearcats dominated the line of scrimmage allowing 51 yards of total offense against them.
Still in the opening period, Troha went back to the air once again as he struck for a 10-yard touchdown pass this time hitting another pass to Harman, making it 21-0 after one.
In the second quarter, things didn’t fare much better for the Mounties as the Bearcats once again came out firing on all cylinders.
This time Troha handed it to Derrick Fultz for an 18-yard touchdown run at 10:27.
After another defensive stoppage, Troha went airborne again, this time throwing a 31-yard TD pass to Andrew Miller with 6:12 still showing on the clock and giving his team a 35-0 advantage.
Chandler Lauer’s 3-yard run with 1:33 put the game into a Mercy Rule mode in the second half.
Philipsburg-Osceola kept the Bearcats off the board in the third.
But in the fourth, Huntingdon added on two more for the 56-0 victory.
Seth Emel broke 45-yard run and Tony Poorman finished the scoring 62-yard interception TD at 5:10.
From there Huntingdon held and went to the victory formation for the win.