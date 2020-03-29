NEW YORK, N.Y. (TNS )— New York City’s toll of coronavirus deaths rose by 161 within just under 24 hours, according to the Health Department.
The grim count rose from 517 as of Saturday at 10 a.m. to 678 as of Sunday at 9:30 a.m., city statistics showed.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose 10.8% during the same time span, from 29,158 to 32,308.
Mayor de Blasio said Sunday the city has enough medical supplies, with the exception of ventilators, to last until April 5.
He repeated calls for the federal government to send medical personnel from the military and civilian sector to reinforce exhausted workers in the Big Apple.
“Our frontline workers … are giving their all, they’re in harm’s way and we need to get them relief,” he said.