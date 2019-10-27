CLEARFIELD — The Dimeling Hotel and Clearfield National Bank building was built in 1904 by the Beezer Brothers of Pittsburgh, according to the Historic American Buildings Survey, National Park Service.
The seven story building was built in the Renaissance Revival style and the building was constructed using a fireproof floor system patented by the Beezer Brothers.
According to a 1988 article in The (Clearfield) Progress by George Scott, the Beezer Brothers raised $250,000 to construct the new hotel. In today’s economy that equates to approximately $7.2 million.
The Beezer Brothers spent lavishly on the new hotel. For example, they spent $38,000 on lumber from Michigan alone. The lower section of the building is made of Indiana limestone and above is red pressed brick with terra cotta trimming. And the interior was adorned with Italian, English and Tennessee marble.
However, the Beezer Brothers struggled financially and sold the hotel 10 years later to Clearfield National Bank and a group of businessmen called the Clearfield Hotel Association.
The hotel continued to struggle financially and in 1926 Edmund Sproat Shuck purchased it for $225,000. When he purchased the hotel Shuck said it was losing more than $10,000 a year.
Shuck renovated and modernized the hotel and would own it for more than 30 years. During Shuck’s tenure the hotel became the center of Clearfield’s social scene and many celebrities stayed at the Dimeling including big band musicians Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, actor Clark Gable, radio personality Paul Harvey, Olympian and football star Jim Thorpe, former Pennsylvania Governor John Kinley Tener, heavyweight boxing champion Jack Dempsey, labor leader John L. Lewis, and “the tallest man in the world,” Robert Pershing Wadlow.
Shuck sold the hotel in 1957 to Jack Grossman and Richard T. Blatt of the Punxsutawney Hotel.
The new owners renovated the hotel but within two years it was sold at sheriff’s sale to local banks and creditors.
The hotel continued to struggle was again sold at sheriff’s sale in 1972 and in 1977 it closed its doors. In 1980 the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The building remained closed until October of 2000 when the Regis Group reopened it. The Regis Group, with the assistance of state and federal grant funds, renovated the building and turned it into senior housing apartment complex. It continues to operate today as the Dimeling Senior Residences.