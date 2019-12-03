After two games as the Pittsburgh Steelers feature running back, rookie Benny Snell Jr. is within 111 yards of James Conner for the team rushing lead.
With 161 yards combined in victories against the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Snell has increased his season total to 279 yards.
Conner has 390. His average of 4.3 yards per carry is half a yard higher than Conner’s average.
Conner has missed four of the past five games because of a shoulder injury. Snell previously missed three because of ankle surgery.
If Connor is healthy enough to play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, does Snell’s play indicate an increased role for him in the offense?
Coach Mike Tomlin wouldn’t make a commitment either way when asked Tuesday about Snell’s progression.
“He’s done a nice job with the opportunities given,” Tomlin said. “We’re appreciative of his efforts and we’re excited about not only what he’s doing for us, but where it can lead.”
Snell has shown a knack for wearing down defenses in the second half. He had 79 of his 98 yards after halftime against Cincinnati, and he gained 55 of his 63 yards after intermission against Cleveland.
“We’ve got to work on the division of labor,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got a young back getting the bulk of the carries. I like him, I like how he’s finishing some games and his demeanor.”
Who’s number one?
One week after facing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft in Baker Mayfield, the Steelers will try to stop the top pick from the most recent draft class.
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s rookie season hasn’t mirrored the Cardinals’ 3-8-1 record. Murray ranks No. 14 among quarterbacks with 2,866 passing yards. He has completed 63.9 percent of his passes, and he’s thrown 14 touchdowns passes and just six interceptions.
“He’s got some impressive tape,” Tomlin said. “For a young guy, he’s really done an awesome job of taking care of the football and under adverse circumstances.”
Murray also leads the Cardinals in rushing with 446 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per attempt. He’s more agile than Mayfield, who likes to move around in the pocket to create plays.
“He’s a dangerous guy,” Tomlin said. “Baker Mayfield extends plays. This guy, they’ve got designed runs, he expends plays and then he also gets chunks of yards via his legs.”
One drawback to Murray is a willingness to hold onto the ball too long. Murray has been sacked 41 times, more than any other quarterback.
Legend of Larry
The Steelers probably will get their last look at Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who is winding down his 16th season in Arizona.
With 61 catches for 649 yards, Fitzgerald has an outside shot at having a 1,000-yard season for the 10th time in his career.
The former Pitt star is second behind Jerry Rice on the all-time list with 1,364 receptions and 16,928 receiving yards. Fitzgerald ranks sixth with 119 career touchdowns.
Tomlin took time during his press conference to praise Fitzgerald’s accomplishments.
“I’ve just got a lot of respect for Larry not only in terms of what he’s capable of but what he’s done, what he means to this game, the way he stands for the game of football, the example he is for all of us in this business,” Tomlin said. “He’s just a quality human being, a big-time competitor, a guy who’s had a gold jacket-like career.”