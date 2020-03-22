LOYSBURG — The Inter County Conference announced its all-stars for the 2019-20 winter season on Saturday.
Glendale littered the ICC wrestling All-Star team with six selections, led by PIAA champion Brock McMillen, who had a league-high 47 points. Also making the first team for the Vikings were PIAA seventh-place finisher Cory Johnston, PIAA qualifiers Zeke Dubler and Tristan Rutter and Southwest Regional qualifiers Suds Dubler and Seth Dudurich.
Moshannon Valley’s Jake Ball and West Branch regional qualifier Ethan Yingling joined the six Vikings on the team.
In boys basketball, Glendale’s Ryan Sinclair and West Branch’s Trenton Bellomy were named to the ICC North first team.
Black Knight Michael Kitko was tabbed an honorable mention.
Glendale also put a pair of Lady Vikings on the girls basketball team. Kyla Campbell was selected as an ICC North All-Star, while Olivia Reese received honorable mention status.
ICC All-Stars
Wrestling
Brock McMillen, Glendale. Cory Johnston, Glendale. Colby Imler, Northern Bedford. Jake Ryan, Mount Union. Evan Pellegrine, Bellwood-Antis. Ian Sherlock, Northern Bedford. Seth Dudurich, Glendale. Alex Taylor, Bellwood, Antis. Hunter Horton, Tussey Mountain. Reyan Imler, Northern Bedford. Lane Younker, Everett. Tristan Rutter, Glendale. Aiden Taylor, Bellwood-Antis. Bryce Beatty, Mount Union. Matthew Watkins, Tussey Mountain. Ethan Yingling, West Branch. Zeke Dubler, Glendale. Jake Ball, Moshannon Valley. Logan Propst, Everett. Suds Dubler, Glendale.
Boys Basketball
North Squad
First Team
Kyle Glass, Claysburg-Kimmel. Josiah Dowey, Williamsburg. Trenton Bellomy, West Branch. Ryan Sinclair, Glendale. Troy Walker, Bellwood-Antis. Zach Mallon, Bellwood-Antis. Kobe Hand, Mount Union.
Honorable Mention
Jacob Johnson, Juniata Valley. Lambert Palmer and Shane Brantner, Williamsburg. Michael Kitko, Moshannon Valley. Parker Dibert, Claysburg-Kimmel.
Girls Basketball
North Squad
First Team
Alli Campbell, Bellwood-Antis. Halee Smith, Juniata Valley. Megan Hartman, Claysburg-Kimmel. Sakeria Haralson, Bellwood-Antis. Emilie Leidig, Bellwood-Antis. Kyla Campbell, Glendale. Rebekah Claar, Claysburg-Kimmel.
Honorable Mention
Olivia Smith, Juniata Valley. Olivia Reese, Glendale. Camille Posey, Mount Union. Jayla Woodruff, Williamsburg.