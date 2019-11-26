LOYSBURG — The Inter-County Conference announced its 2019 football all-stars on Tuesday morning.
Progressland had several players on the team, including two players on the first team.
Moshannon Valley offensive lineman Alex Capitos and Glendale linebacker Cory Johnston were named to the first team.
Seven players garnered second team honors, including West Branch’s Ayden Gutierrez (QB), Noah Hoffner (WR), Eddie Dale (WR), Aidan Kephart (LB) and Will Herring (KR).
Glendale’s Seth Dudurich (RB) and Colt Bickford (OL/DL), as well as Moshannon Valley’s Joe Bacher (RB) were also tabbed as second teamers.
Honorable Mention status went to Glendale’s Johnston (RB), Baine Seilhamer (WR/DB), Garret Misiura (DB), Austen Clarkson (DL), Tim Williams (DL), Ethan Cavalet (K/P) and Suds Dubler (KR).
Moshannon Valley’s honorable mentions were Ethan Webb (WR), Nathan Beers (OL), Capitos (DL), Scott McCoy (LB) and Joe Bacher (LB).
West Branch placed Trenton Bellomy (WR), Travis Rothrock (WR), Ethan Yingling (OL), Camden Kopchik (DB) and Jake Martin (DL) on honorable mention.