COALPORT — Some people like to live in the cities or large towns. For me, the only way to grow up is in a small town! That’s why I enjoy living in Coalport.
I was not born and raised here like many have been, but we have raised three children here, so it is definitely their hometown. For 46 years of my life, I have lived in a small, close community. Even though it is small there are many. many things to do –from clubs, to churches, to the outdoors, to school activities, to organizations, etc.
I enjoy the ethnicity of the people in the area also. I come from a Pennsylvania Dutch background so I liked learning new recipes from Polish and Russian backgrounds.The Coalport community is a place to live where basically everyone knows everyone and there is a caring atmosphere. I have made life long friends here that are my “family”.
— Mary Sue Hoey, Coalport