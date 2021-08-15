As the countdown for postgame fireworks began, Neil Walker started a brisk and still relatively unfamiliar walk out of the PNC Park press box. It had been a long but enjoyable day, and Walker was sporting a sizable smile.
At the same time — and this you may have heard — he’s from here, has driven home from this particular ballpark a time or two and was looking forward to seeing his family.
“For the first day, I really, really enjoyed it,” Walker told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, talking about making his TV debut on AT&T SportsNet for a split doubleheader against the Brewers. “But I’m tired.”
If you watched Walker and play-by-play man Greg Brown, it would be easy to come away impressed. Walker has done some broadcasting, including a weekly spot on 93.7 FM The Fan’s morning show, but nothing like this. And nothing this well.
Walker was incredibly smooth and comfortable, sounding like someone who has been doing this for years. Whether it was playful banter about his playing days and the station showing a bunch of old highlights or Walker talking viewed through a bunt coverage play in the third inning of Game 1, the Pine-Richland product delivered on pretty much every front.
The reaction on social media reflected that, as AT&T SportsNet scrolled through tweets about how much those watching Walker enjoyed the former player’s foray into broadcasting. From his seat, Walker said he was simply doing what he usually does in his head while watching games.
“When I sit at home, I obviously don’t verbalize what I’m seeing,” Walker said. “So for me, it was doing that. It was watching the game and verbalizing it, trying to condense it to something that people can understand in an easier fashion.”
The interesting moments ran the gamut. At one point, Walker and Brown began discussing the Field of Dreams game played earlier in the week in Iowa. “The nostalgia packed in, it was impossible not to have goosebumps,” Walker riffed.
(Walker actually started the conversation, too.)
There was later talk about bunting with an 0-1 count, a risk that Walker explained was one he usually wasn’t willing to take as a player. “The risk-reward just isn’t there for me,” he said.
It was neat to hear Walker describe infielders’ jobs on a sacrifice bunt, as well as pointing out an awkward hop that caused Rodolfo Castro to back up a hair at second base — and ultimately enabled Lorenzo Cain to beat out a double play.
They reminisced a lot about when Walker was drafted, how he was developed and what it took to bounce him from catcher to third to second base.
Walker admitted to being worried what would happen when the Pirates drafted Pedro Alvarez to later talking about his friendship with Bill Mazeroski.
“We all just wanted to hear more stories,” Walker said of the time he spent with Mazeroski at Pirate City, where he said Mazeroski had to “fit to scale” his teachings so Walker could learn.
“He was such an amazing teacher,” Walker said.
Walker even enjoyed a playful back-and-forth with sideline reporter Dan Potash, who busted Walker’s chops.
“It’s kid-glove care for the first time,” Brown interjected.
But this wasn’t just a walk down memory lane. Walker spun his playing experience into useful intel on Brewers reliever Brad Boxberger, describing the late, rising action on his fastball. He explained hitting nuance, needing to force Brewers manager Craig Counsel into a pinch-hitting decision and talked a couple different times about infield defense.
Walker hardly sounded stiff early, but you can tell he had really loosened up by Game 2. There was a terrific blend of humor and conversation, mixed with baseball observations and likability. It was blatantly obvious that what the Pirates envisioned long ago was on point.
Seriously.
How the Pirates pursued Walker for this dates back to 2019, when Walker played for the Marlins.
Brian Warecki, who’s the Pirates’ senior VP of communications and broadcasting, flew to Miami to have coffee with Walker and chat about a potential role.
One the club envisioned looking a lot like this, clearly sensing what Walker might become if he ever decided to go this route.
At that point, Walker wasn’t ready. He wanted to keep playing, which he explained on the air. Even now, Walker said that much of his post-playing transition has been natural — and it certainly sounded that way if you watched him for 14 innings on Saturday.
“I feel like when I was here, I always tried to deal with the media the best way that I could and tried to articulate myself as well as I could,” Walker said. “I guess it just kinda translates. In no way, shape or form did I think, ‘This is what I want to do when I’m done.’ To some degree, I think it’s kind of come organically.”
Walker appreciated the fact that his debut was a doubleheader. It allowed ample opportunity to get his feet wet. At the same time, five hours is a lot of time for anyone to be interesting or insightful, especially someone who isn’t exactly a well-seasoned veteran with this sort of stuff.
“I think [Friday] doing some of the pregame stuff kind of helped my nerves going into [Saturday],” Walker said. “In the first game, since everything was kind of new, I didn’t really know what to expect. The second game, I did feel like I settled in and enjoyed the game a little bit more than being super reactionary with some of the stuff that went on the first game.
“But it was great. I had a lot of fun.”