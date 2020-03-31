I saw online last week that the president wanted to open America for business by Easter. I hoped he could. I really did. But I thought that was a little optimistic of him, but as a good chunk of the country approves of how President Trump is handling this crisis, I decided to defer to his optimism.
(And as everyone knows by now, that hopeful expectation has been lessened.)
Why? Well, I miss my friends. I miss my life. Yes, I get to spend more time in the house with Joy and Timmy, and we have been having a great time, but I haven’t been out of the house for more than groceries in a couple of weeks. I’m recording lessons online for my students, missing the humor and fresh insights that they brought to class every day. I miss my lunch group at work. Social distancing has not been fun for people like me.
But it has been fun for someone.
I have talked to some introverts I know, and they love this! They point out that the frustration and anxiety extroverts feel when they can’t see people is similar to the frustration and anxiety an introvert feels when they have to see people.
Just because the majority of people are extroverts does not mean that introverts are weird. Recently, Timmy and I embarked on his first watch-through of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I got the chance to explain how different is not necessarily weird. He saw Guardians of the Galaxy before Black Panther, and there are some traditions and activities in Guardians that are different than ours — take The Collector’s arm movements, for example. I used these as a way to explain that just because someone does something differently in their culture than we do in ours does not mean that they’re weird. When Black Panther came along, Timmy was able to see Wakanda and its culture not as weird, but different, and he appreciated the differences.
That’s the way extroverts should view introverts. Being locked in their home is something many introverts are not having a hard time with. We should not see that as odd.
But, introverts, please check on your extrovert friends. They are having a hard time with this.
I’m what they call an introverted extrovert. I like interacting with people, but I’m okay with not being around people.
But not for this long! We’ve finished the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars TV series. I’ve read a book or two. I’ve been writing a lot — recently getting published on comicbookmovie.com. Yet, only two weeks into this thing, I want to meet up with my friends and hang out, playing games and talking about life. I love solving the world’s problems with my friends during a philosophical evening.
But I’m here behind my computer, communicating with my friends by text, occasionally calling my family, and trying to figure out what lessons count as “enrichment” for my students.
You have to love a lack of clear Department of Education guidance in the face of a crisis.
If this thing could be done by Easter, great. Flattening the curve of infection might be bad for the economy, but it’s good for my fellow Americans. While I know I’m doing the right thing, I can’t help but grow tired of being cooped up in my house all day.
Maybe I’ll see you out and about soon. But if not, stay healthy.
