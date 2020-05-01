DUBOIS — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced today that bridge work along Interstate 80 near DuBois is scheduled to resume Monday, May 4. The bridges span Route 255 and the B & P Railroad, as well as Sandy Lick Creek and the B & P Railroad—all near the 101/DuBois interchange.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.
Drivers can expect to encounter long-term lane closures eastbound and westbound between mile-markers 98 and 102 (DuBois to Falls Creek). Crews will be working to rehabilitate six structures in this area. During peak travel times, travel delays are likely.
Work will include concrete repairs, approach slab replacement, beam end repairs, paving, epoxy overlay, and miscellaneous construction.
Further east, crews will be working to replace wing walls at an arch culvert over Moravian Run at mile-marker 127. Drivers will encounter long-term lane closures eastbound and westbound at this location.
Wing walls will also be replaced at an arch culvert over Alder Run at mile-marker 130. Drivers can expect a long-term lane closure eastbound at this location.
Swank Construction of New Kensington, PA is the contractor for this $6.1 million job, with all work expected to be complete in late July. All work is weather and schedule dependent.
Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.