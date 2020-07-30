HYDE — Hyde Volunteer Fire Company has been serving Hyde and the surrounding area for more than 76 years.
Within these years members have made great improvements. In 1978, a social hall was built where many young couples have had their weddings along with family reunions, birthday parties, and other celebratory functions. Bingo is held every Monday night, a breakfast every third Sunday of each month from November-April, and Lent fish dinners on Fridays.
In 1987 a new three bay truck garage was built, and again in 1991 firefighters added two more bays.
2019 was a big year for the local fire company when it celebrated its 75th year of service to the community and residents. On Dec. 24, 2019 firefighters welcomed a new 2019 engine tanker which replaced the old 1993 engine.
Firefighters have gone door-to-door in the past seeking donations, but, its been 18 years since the last drive.
This year, firefighters’ air packs will run out of service, and one air pack costs around $7,800.00; a dozen are needed. A dozen sets of turn out gear is needed, which costs around $2,300 per set. A new furnace for the truck grange at a cost of $10,000 is also needed.
Tax dollars do help but firefighters receive about $27,000 for all three fire companies in Lawrence Township. That is $9,000 per company, which is not even sufficient enough to pay many bills. The budget to run the fire company is about $40,000 per year.
Firefighters are asking for contributions. Make checks payable to Hyde Fire Company, P.O. Box 246, Hyde, PA, 16843.