HUNTINGDON — The Huntingdon girls basketball team rallied for a 37-31 win over visiting Clearfield on Wednesday.
The Lady Bison led 25-17 at the half and 29-23 after three, but were outscored 14-2 in the final stanza to fall to 3-13 on the season.
Tesa Miller led Clearfield with 18 points.
The Lady Bison slipped to 2-7 in Mountain League play.
Clearfield hosts Philipsburg-Osceola on Friday.
Clearfield—31
Durandetta 1 0-0 3, Ky. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Hipps 2 0-0 4, Bender 2 0-0 4, Miller 9 0-2 18, Fedder 0 0-0 0, Alt 0 0-0 0, Ryan 0 0-0 0, Ryen 1 0-0 2, Kitchen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 0-2 31.
Huntingdon—37
Miller 1 2-3 5, Reamer 3 0-0 7, McElroy 0 4-8 4, A. Troup 1 7-8 9, L. Troup 0 0-0 0, R. Kyle 0 0-1 0, E. Kyle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 13-21 37.
Three-pointers: Durandetta; Miller, Reamer, L. Troup 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 11 14 4 2—31
Huntingdon 12 5 6 14—37