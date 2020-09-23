HUNTINGDON — The Huntingdon girls soccer team scored two second-half goals to rally over visiting Clearfield 4-3 on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Bison held a 3-2 lead at the break, thanks to a pair of goals from Elle Smith and one from Emma Hipps.

But Amanda Gwimm tied the game at 48:26, then assisted on Sydney Sellers’ game-winner at 66:37 to send the Lady Bison to their first Mountain League defeat of the season.

Clearfield slipped to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.

The Lady Bison are back in action Saturday morning at Central.

Huntingdon 4, Clearfield 3

Scoring Summary

First Half

1. Greta Staley, H, (direct kick), 5:01.

2. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 7:24.

3. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 8:46.

4. Jordyn Patrick, H, (Sydney Sellers), 23:18.

5. Smith, C, (Hipps), 25:26.

Second Half

6. Amanda Gwimm, H, (Patrick), 48:26.

7. Sellers, H, (Gwimm), 66:37.

Shots: Clearfield 14, Huntingdon 11.

Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 7, Huntingdon (Simone Bilich) 11.

Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Huntingdon 3.

