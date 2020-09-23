HUNTINGDON — The Huntingdon girls soccer team scored two second-half goals to rally over visiting Clearfield 4-3 on Wednesday evening.
The Lady Bison held a 3-2 lead at the break, thanks to a pair of goals from Elle Smith and one from Emma Hipps.
But Amanda Gwimm tied the game at 48:26, then assisted on Sydney Sellers’ game-winner at 66:37 to send the Lady Bison to their first Mountain League defeat of the season.
Clearfield slipped to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in league play.
The Lady Bison are back in action Saturday morning at Central.
Huntingdon 4, Clearfield 3
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Greta Staley, H, (direct kick), 5:01.
2. Elle Smith, C, (unassisted), 7:24.
3. Emma Hipps, C, (Riley Ryen), 8:46.
4. Jordyn Patrick, H, (Sydney Sellers), 23:18.
5. Smith, C, (Hipps), 25:26.
Second Half
6. Amanda Gwimm, H, (Patrick), 48:26.
7. Sellers, H, (Gwimm), 66:37.
Shots: Clearfield 14, Huntingdon 11.
Saves: Clearfield (Cayleigh Walker) 7, Huntingdon (Simone Bilich) 11.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Huntingdon 3.