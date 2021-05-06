CHICAGO — When Derek Shelton summoned Hunter Owen into his office on Tuesday afternoon, the 27-year-old utility man initially thought the Pirates manager was looking to mess with him. Owen is from Evansville, Ind. and went to Indiana State. Shelton grew up in Carbondale, Ill. and attended Southern Illinois. Owen even expected some sort of wager on the schools’ baseball series later this month.
While the conversation opened with a few friendly jabs, Shelton quickly turned serious.
“He looked me in the eye and said, ‘You’re a big leaguer today,’ “ Owen recalled a day later. “It felt like my face was completely numb. It was a crazy cool experience, and something I’ll never forget.”
Suffice to say, even though he was with the Pirates on the taxi squad at the time, Owen wasn’t exactly thinking he would make his MLB debut, which he did on Wednesday. The Pirates arrived in San Diego healthy, Owen told himself. And they didn’t suffer any noticeable injuries during Monday’s game.
Yet Owen learned at some point that afternoon that Gregory Polanco would be placed on injured list without any sort of designation — a move often made when a player tests positive for COVID-19 and does not grant permission to reveal that result; experiences a close contact; or breaks MLB-mandated protocols.
That opened the door for Owen and brought full circle what have been a crazy 18 months or so since the start of the pandemic.
“I thought it could be a possibility, but I thought maybe it was kind of far-fetched,” Owen said of possibly making his MLB after being promoted to the taxi squad. “I knew that we had a healthy team. Things were clicking. I felt like we were playing really well.
“So, like I said, I was shocked to hear the news, but I’m really thankful for the opportunity.”
Even the idea of playing his first MLB game against Yu Darvish couldn’t dull the excitement for Owen, who struck out twice and was hit by a pitch after starting in right field on Wednesday. But if you take stock of what Owen has gone through recently, it makes sense.
After hitting .261 with an .829 OPS, 19 home runs and 53 RBIs in Class AA and Class AAA combined in 2019, Owen was left off the Pirates’ alternate-site roster for Altoona. Without any chance of playing pro ball, even in a practice setting, Owen went back home and re-enrolled at Indiana State.
Owen had a year of school left whenever he was drafted in the 25th round in 2016 and restarted his sports management studies. If all goes as planned, he’ll earn his bachelor’s degree in December.
Baseball-wise, Owen convinced Class AAA Indianapolis general manager Randy Lewandowski to let him work out at Victory Field. Owen paid his rent by furnishing the field with a new automatic feeder. To make money, he took a job as a starter at a golf course near his house.
“It may be the easiest job in the world,” Owen said of being a starter. “People walk by, you tell them their tee times, and you give them a thumbs up.”
The time away from baseball was harder for Owen than most. While younger prospects lost important development time, Owen heard the clock ticking on his career.
He had a few productive seasons and an 814 OPS in the minors. But being left off the alternate site roster stripped him of the ability to make an impression or further his career.
“It was very frustrating to be my age and not go to the alternate site,” Owen said. “So I just kept my head up and kept plugging along. I was hoping something good would happen, and the good Lord willing, it did. I got my call to big league spring training, and just that alone was exciting. Having the opportunity to play in the big leagues after that is pretty unbelievable.”
After a summer of hitting near his hometown, Owen spent the offseason in Arizona with a couple of buddies, hitting off the pitcher who actually edged out Darvish for the 2021 National League Cy Young Award — Trevor Bauer.
Doing that helped Owen calibrate his timing and integrate some of the individual work he did in Indy. It also helped his confidence and allowed Owen to arrive at spring training in a place where he could force management to notice him.
“Being able to get into that big league atmosphere and know the big league players a little bit better was a huge thing for me,” Owen said.
Versatility is the biggest thing Owen provides the Pirates, Shelton said. Owen has experience playing the infield and outfield corner spots and has even caught on occasion.
The biggest thing, of course, will be Owen’s ability to hit, something that has lacked while they’ve auditioned more experienced outfielders such as Anthony Alford, Dustin Fowler and Ka’ai Tom.
So, if nothing else, Owen seems to have what escaped him during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 — a legitimate opportunity.
“Getting here has been the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Owen said. “I’ve had a lot of help from a lot of people growing up. It’s a dream come true.
“I’m definitely going to soak it, but at the same time, it’s the same game. Just a little louder and a little bigger.”