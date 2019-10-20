(TNS) — Humans have the ability to regrow cartilage, a new study has found.
In a way similar to how salamanders and other creatures can regrow lost limbs, humans have the capacity to repair and regenerate cartilage in their joints, researchers at Duke Health discovered. The researchers learned that molecules called microRNA regulate the regeneration process. These microRNAs are more active in animals known for limb, fin or tail repair, including salamanders, zebrafish, African freshwater fish and lizards.
These microRNAs are also found in humans — an evolutionary artifact that provides the capability in humans for joint tissue repair, according to a press release by Duke Health. The researchers said microRNAs could be developed as treatments to prevent, slow, or reverse arthritis.
More than 10% of Americans older than 60 experience knee pain related to osteoarthritis, the most common disease of the knee joint.