When it comes to kitchen appliances, nothing says modern and sleek like a beautiful new electric smoothtop.
While a smoothtop beats a coil cooktop in the style department, it requires a different kind of proactive care to keep it looking good while at the same time preventing discoloration and scratching.
WHAT NOT TO DO
With smoothtop cooktops, it’s all about prevention. If you think of your cooktop as a delicate possession that requires your utmost protection, you’ll be way ahead of the game.
Do not use cast iron or stone cookware on a smoothtop cooktop or range. Period. The bottom of these types of cookware can be rough, even gritty to the touch. Any movement on that cooktop can leave permanent scratches.
Do not drag heavy pots on the cooktop; lift and transfer them to another area of the cooktop to reduce the risk of scratching.
Never allow abrasive cleaners, Scotch-Brite sponges or metal pads near the cooktop.
Do not allow spills to linger. When boiling or cooking with sugary substances, take care not to spill these on a smoothtop cooktop. A sugar substance can discolor the cooktop, leaving yellowish areas that are impossible to remove. Clean up such spills quickly.
Never stand on top of the cooktop to reach something high up or place anything heavy on a smoothtop cooktop, even temporarily.
Do not place stirring utensils on a warm cooktop while you cook. Food on these utensils can mark or burn the cooktop, leaving a mess that needs more time to clean.
Do not place glass bakeware (from the oven) to cool on a smoothtop cooktop. Place these items on a counter to cool.
HOW TO CLEAN
Here’s the rule: If you wouldn’t use it to clean your eyeglasses, don’t use it on your smoothtop. Always reach for a soft sponge or cloth and a cream cleaning solution.
Commercial cream cleaners: Bar Keepers Friend now makes a cooktop cleaner (about $6 for a 13-ounce bottle) that gets rave reviews from manufacturers and smoothtop owners. Another highly recommended option is Cerama Bryte Cooktop Cleaner (about $10 for 28 ounces).
Homemade cream cleaner: Make a paste of 50-50 baking soda and Blue Dawn dishwashing liquid. Stir until smooth. Using a sponge, work this cream in circles over the entire cooktop. When you’re done, rinse with a wet towel followed by a microfiber cloth to polish the glass surface.
Homemade heavy-duty smoothtop cleaner: This is for tough spots and any stuck-on food that spilled while cooking. Combine one cup water and one cup white vinegar in a spray bottle. Add 10 drops of lemon essential oil. Shake well. Once the cooktop has cooled, sprinkle baking soda directly on the tough spots. Spray the baking soda with the vinegar mixture. Wait until the baking soda stops fizzing, and wipe it clean with a very soft cloth or sponge, using the texture of the powder to scour off the grease. This will not scratch the surface. Repeat as needed until you’ve taken care of any tough spots.
REMOVE DISCOLORATION
The natural oils and acids in food cooked on the stovetop can leave behind dark or light stains on the surface. Restoring discoloration from a ceramic cooktop involves proper cleaning. Follow these steps to get your cooktop back to looking new.
Apply a cream ceramic cooktop cleaner (see above) once the area cools. Rub using a soft scrubbing pad made for this purpose (the Cerama Bryte Ceramic Cooktop Cleaner Kit comes with five cleaning pads), rubbing deep into the stain. The abrasive nature of a scrubbing pad that has been designed specifically for a glass cooktop helps release the stain to remove stubborn discoloration. Wipe the area with a wet paper towel or microfiber cloth.
REMOVE SCRATCHES
It’s best to never allow your cooktop to get scratched. Still, if you have scratches you cannot live with, you may be ready to bring out the big guns. An automotive scratch remover (you won’t find anything better than Meguiar’s Ultimate Compound) is designed to remove scratches to a clear-coat, glasslike finish. Follow the instructions on the label, or apply the automotive scratch removing compound with a soft cloth, and buff the scratch gently. Allow the scratch remover to dry, and then wipe off the compound with a dry cloth. For links to the products mentioned in this column, please visit https://www.everydaycheapskate.com.
