PITTSBURGH — The Steelers haven’t selected an offensive player with their first pick in the draft since 2012, when they took guard David DeCastro. And they haven’t selected an offensive skill player with their top pick since running back Rashard Mendenhall in 2008.
That should change this year, even though their top pick in the 2020 draft won’t be until the second round.
With all the pieces finally and firmly in place on defense, and barring any unexpected departure of Bud Dupree, the Steelers’ focus moving forward will be on their offense, which struggled mightily this past season with the season-ending injury to Ben Roethlisberger coupled with the departures of Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell.
The Steelers have several other decisions to make, including what to do with general manager Kevin Colbert, whose contract expires after the NFL draft in April. But, in terms of personnel and coaching matters, here is a look at what could happen in 2020:
———
Quarterback
If the Steelers are going to keep three quarterbacks, especially with Roethlisberger coming off serious elbow surgery, then they need to find a Josh McCown or Matt Schaub type to add to the roster. The Steelers will go into the 2020 season with Mason Rudolph as the top backup, but just because he started eight games this season doesn’t exactly qualify him as an NFL veteran. Nick Foles, Ryan Tannehill and Teddy Bridgewater are just recent examples of veteran quarterbacks who came off the bench and played just as well, sometimes even better, than the starter they replaced, even into the playoffs. If the Steelers can pay B.J. Finney $3 million this season and give Anthony Chickillo a two-year, $8 million contract, surely they can spend that or even more to find a veteran backup for insurance. After all, it is the most important position on the team.
Running back
The Steelers don’t just need a running back in the draft — they need a No. 1 running back. James Conner, Benny Snell and Jaylen Samuels form a nice nucleus in the backfield, but none of them can be relied upon to be a feature back, the type of player defensive coordinators have to game plan to stop. Conner showed he might be that type of back in 2018 when he went to the Pro Bowl, but his history of injuries has made it difficult for the Steelers to depend on him, especially as he enters the final year of his contract. It’s time to go find another Le’Veon Bell in the second round of the draft. At the very least, go sign another DeAngelo Williams in free agency.
Receiver
It is a good year for wide receivers in the draft, and while the Steelers appear to have three good ones under the age of 24 — JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Diontae Johnson — do not be surprised if they add another. But a bigger priority will be finding a tight end to pair with Vance McDonald, or replace him when McDonald manages to get injured, as he often seems to do. McDonald has two years remaining on his contract and will count $7,127,500 against the cap in each of those seasons. The Steelers are not looking to replace him, nor should they, because they have nobody behind him capable of assuming that role. But the offense that has relied so heavily on two- and three-tight end formations the past couple years could not do that this year, and it affected the run game as much as the pass.
Offensive line
There will be some adjustments here, both in personnel and technique. The team will likely move on from guard Ramon Foster, who turned 34 on Tuesday and whose cap number will more than double from this past season to $5,575,000 in 2020. Among the options are re-signing backup guard/center B.J. Finney to be his replacement; moving right tackle Matt Feiler to guard and starting Chukwuma Okorafor at right tackle; or signing a veteran guard in free agency. Also, while the line’s primary objective will be to protect the quarterback, something they have done better than any other team the previous four seasons, they might have to look at the techniques they employ (drop steps, vertical sets) to better serve the run game.
Defensive line
The biggest decision for the Steelers is what to do with nose tackle Javon Hargrave, who is an unrestricted free agent. Hargrave has shown he can be a productive player, but before Stephon Tuitt was injured, he rarely played more than 50% of the snaps. After that, he averaged more than 72% of the snaps the final nine games. Still, his sack (4) and quarterback hit (6) totals actually dropped from the previous season. Hargrave is more effective when he lines at nose tackle, but the Steelers are in their base defense less than 30% of the time. Also, Tyson Alualu will be 33 next season and the first defensive area the Steelers need to address in the draft is depth on the defensive line. Isaiah Buggs was a start.
Linebacker
There is no question the Steelers will make every attempt to bring back Dupree, an unrestricted free agent who will attract the kind of money teams are willing to pay for an edge rusher who can sack the quarterback. Mike Tomlin and Keith Butler love Dupree, and so does Colbert, so it is likely they will use a franchise or transition tag to keep him from the open market. It is highly unlikely they will sign Dupree to a long-term contract because that money is earmarked for T.J. Watt, who enters the final year (plus an option) of his rookie deal. Vince Williams, another player who makes a significant jump in cap money in 2020 ($7,031,666), played only 36.5% of the snaps in 2019, far fewer than Mark Barron (69.2) and rookie Devin Bush (82). He is scheduled to earn $4 million in salary each of the next two seasons. Another target to free up some cap room: Anthony Chickillo, who has a $4.5 million base salary and will count nearly $6.1 million against the cap in 2020, will likely be released.
Secondary
Two significant moves — signing cornerback Steven Nelson to the largest free-agent deal they have ever awarded and trading a No. 1 pick for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick — have turned the secondary into a strength. And re-signing Joe Haden resulted in one of his best seasons. The only issue now will be finding a backup safety to replace Sean Davis, who is an unrestricted free agent and will leave to become a starter with another team. Former No. 1 pick Artie Burns will be allowed to leave in free agency, but the Steelers think they have enough position flexibility with cornerback/safety Cam Sutton and Justin Layne, their third-round pick last year, to be OK.
Special teams
It was a no-brainer to bring back kicker Chris Boswell, who went from missing the most kicks in the league in 2018 (12) to the fewest in 2019 (2). But, despite cries that the Steelers need to find a more consistent punter, Jordan Berry attempted 74 punts (only 11 players attempted more) and averaged a respectable 45.4 yards. Only six punters with at least 75 attempts had a better average. And he did not have a punt blocked. If it wasn’t because of an injury to Ryan Switzer, rookie Diontae Johnson wouldn’t have had one of the only seven punt returns for touchdown in the league in 2019. It’s OK to have a trusty sure-handed returner like Switzer when Roethlisberger is your quarterback. But when you score only 10 offensive touchdowns in the final nine games, getting points from your special teams becomes more of a premium. Keep that in mind with kick returns, too, where the Steelers ranked 31st.