Zach Ertz had a fun summer, spending 3 ½ weeks in France cheering on his wife Julie and the rest of the U.S. women’s soccer team in the World Cup.
But it wasn’t all play and no work for the Eagles’ Pro Bowl tight end. While NFL players technically are off for the six weeks between the conclusion of spring workouts and the start of training camps in July, it’s important that they continue to train during their “vacation” so that they can hit the ground running when camp opens.
The days of playing yourself into shape after you get to training camp are a thing of the past.
For his purposes, Ertz needed something a little more extensive than a hotel fitness center during his stay in France. So he contacted Nike, who he has an endorsement deal with, and they arranged for him to work out at one of France’s Olympic training centers during his stay.
“It was amazing,” Ertz said. “Nike set everything up for me. I was at this French Olympic training center. I couldn’t see Julie too much anyway during the World Cup. So I was literally training for 5-6 hours a day over there.”
Ertz said he did a lot of sweating. France is having one of its hottest summers in history.
“I don’t know if they don’t believe in air-conditioning over there or what,” he said. “But they didn’t really have it.”
Ertz reported to training camp last week in outstanding shape. He said that wouldn’t have been possible without all of the help he received during his stay in France.
“It was a really, really cool experience. Everybody was very helpful to me. I don’t know what I would’ve done if I didn’t have all the help. But being in my routine over there, even though I was out of the country, was definitely helpful. Because the summer is all about conditioning so that you can report in great shape and last the season.”
Ertz stayed away from French food as much as possible. He had a meal service in France which provided the same food he typically eats back home.
“I love the French people, and I like a lot of the French food,” he said. “But snails and beef tongue and pig’s ears? Their ham sandwiches are basically a giant baguette with one slice of ham and a huge slice of cheese.
“Jordan Matthews and his wife were over there. They told me I had to try this one restaurant. So I went there and beef tongue and pig’s ears were on the menu. I made the mistake of ordering it. The next day, I had the worst stomachache of my life.”