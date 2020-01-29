When Dominik Simon was growing up in the Czech Republic, his parents made a choice.
Even though the family spoke Czech at home, they sent their son to an elementary school and high school where all of the classes were taught in English. So every time he studied math, science or geography, Simon was simultaneously learning a second language.
“I was lucky,” Simon said recently, as he sat inside the Penguins locker room more than 4,000 miles away from his hometown, having a casual conversation in his second tongue.
Today that decision is paying off. Walking through an NHL locker room is almost like a tour of nations, with different accents, cultures and languages around every corner.
According to Babbel, a language-learning software, there are about 379 million native English speakers and 753 million people who speak it as a second language. More than half a dozen Penguins fit into that second category.
Defenseman Kris Letang, who grew up bi-lingual, often does interviews in French when he’s in Canada (and his son, Alex, followed suit during All-Star weekend). Patric Hornqvist and Marcus Pettersson both grew up speaking Swedish. Teddy Blueger speaks Latvian. Juuso Riikola speaks Finnish. Evgeni Malkin speaks Russian. Heck, forward Alex Galchenyuk speaks three languages fluently: Italian, English and Russian.
On the ice, players recognize their countrymen and greet (or chirp) them in the native tongue.
“If you trip somebody, for example, Russians speak Russian to each other on the ice,” Pettersson said. “Or if they chirp each other, they chirp each other in Russian. Or Finnish or Swedish or whatever it is.”
But while when they’re in the locker room, English becomes the common bond that ties players from all nations together.
“For the most part, everyone is good with the language barrier,” Canadian forward Brandon Tanev said. “Those guys are doing a great job of adapting. It’s fun to learn a little bit off of them, too.”
Dominik Kahun had a similar experience to Simon. He was also born in Czech Republic but his family moved to Germany when he was about 2 or 3 years old. They placed him in kindergarten with all the other German-speaking students.
“I didn’t know one word in German,” Kahun said. “But, as a kid, in one year I could speak perfect German. As a kid, you learn pretty quickly.”
As he got older, Kahun started taking English as a second language. He said he was probably a “B” student, but now he speaks English without any hesitation and just the slightest accent.
Meanwhile, Pettersson spoke only Swedish at home. But in school, English was one of four core classes.
When he got home from school, Petterssson often did a little extra — um, studying — by watching American TV shows like “Friends.”
“It’s more of a UK type English you learn in school,” Pettersson said. “It’s a little old-school. Not so much the slang. It’s more proper UK English.”
For some players, however, the transition isn’t quite as smooth. When he was drafted by Pittsburgh, former Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta listed the dictionary as his favorite book — yes, the dictionary — because he was still learning the language.
And although Galchenyuk was born in Milwaukee, his family traveled around a lot to Germany, Switzerland and Italy and spoke Russian at home. Each summer, his family came back to America, per the terms of their green cards, and he would take a little bit of English back with him to Europe.
“I played in tournaments and some kids were speaking English better than me,” Galchenyuk said. “And I was born in the states.”
But over the last decade that he’s lived in North America, English has become second nature for Galchenyuk.
“It’s like an international language,” Galchenyuk said. “Swedes, their second language they learn in school is English. Every European, the second language they usually learn is English.”
For the native English speakers, like the seven Penguins who were born and raised in the United States, there’s a value to playing alongside someone who comes from a different part of the world. The English speakers have picked up a few Russian or German or Swedish words — even if most of them can’t be printed in the newspaper.
“Pretty much just the swears in all the other languages,” defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “That’s about it.”
Joking aside, the players said that by playing the game and talking with teammates from other countries, they begin to learn more about the world and how to connect with someone who grew up with a different upbringing.
“It’s not just a language barrier but a cultural barrier, too,” Dumoulin said. “You have to understand where he comes from, what his background is like and try to get to know him a little bit more. It’s more than just language. You have to find out about guys’ cultures, too.”
Now, they can start working on their Pittsburghese.