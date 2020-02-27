BRADENTON, Fla. — Keone Kela compared Kyle Crick’s slider to flinging a Frisbee. In his mind, Crick likes to pretend he’s turning a door knob, while other pitchers will think about snapping their fingers when they release their sliders to produce the requisite horizontal movement.
Pirates bullpen coach Justin Meccage said the pitch has gotten even more “spinny” over the past couple years, the result of Crick mastering the feel for how it comes out of his hand. Meanwhile, from behind the plate, Jacob Stallings has a different view on the whole thing.
“It has crazy spin on it,” Stallings said. “It looks like a fastball the whole way, then it breaks like a slider. It’s pretty nasty when it’s on.”
The story of Crick’s slider, the same for his entire pitching career, is a fascinating one. It started with Crick skipping rocks in Sherman, Texas, and applying a grip that his father, Reggie, used for a curveball.
Yet with Kyle’s three-quarters arm angle and a difference in finger pressure, the pitch moved more side-to-side instead of up-and-down.
“I skipped a lot of rocks growing up, so I always kind of had the wrist flick,” Crick said. “But I got lucky with my arm slot.”
In high school, Crick said the pitch remained relatively unrefined, because he was mostly able to pump fastballs by opposing hitters. There was also this: Crick didn’t pitch until his senior year at Sherman High.
Former Sherman coach Gary Cosper was re-assigned in May 2010, after Crick’s junior year. Hired in his place was Art Senato, a highly successful high school coach in Texas who has also worked as a scout for several major league clubs.
Shortly after he took over, Senato pulled Crick aside and told him he would start every home game and close whenever the Bearcats played on the road. That was a big change from Cosper, who never had much use for Crick.
“That was before the season even started,” Crick said of his meeting with Senato. “I was like, ‘Geez, this guy really believes in me, and I just met him.’ It was refreshing.
“That was probably the best-case scenario for my career, because of Art Senato.”
As a senior, Crick went 7-2 with a 1.11 ERA and 95 strikeouts and wound up committing to TCU. However, the Giants drafted Crick in the supplemental first round (49th overall), and he signed with them for $900,000, passing on college.
The success Crick experienced at Sherman obviously helped his cause, but the biggest thing aiding his pitching pursuits might’ve been the 2010 Area Code Games, held in Long Beach, Calif., before Crick’s senior year. There, scouts saw Crick throw hard, but they also saw makings of his slider.
“At the time I didn’t really think much of it,” Crick said of suddenly becoming a pitcher scouts not only wanted but needed to see. “In hindsight, you kinda think, ‘I narrowly avoided not being seen.’ ”
Although the results were good — 3-1, 1.57 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 68? innings — Crick encountered some slider-related trouble in 2013 while pitching for High-A San Jose. As part of an organization directive, Crick was told to shelve his slider and instead rely on other pitches.
The thinking, Crick said he was told, was to help prospects become more well-rounded, so they didn’t become so dependent on one pitch. It backfired. Crick struggled to regain the feel for his slider and actually wound up suffering an oblique injury in the first game he got the pitch back.
“If you have a really good slider, you’re gonna throw it,” Crick said. “Logic tells me that’s the way I’m going to get people out.
“It was just a little odd. That’s like looking at a warrior and saying, ‘Lemme get your weapon, buddy. Let’s see how you do out there on the battlefield without it.’ ”
In hindsight, Crick wishes he would’ve just told the Giants no or paid the $100 fine for throwing sliders anyway, but he called himself “young and impressionable” and said it was hard to take such a stance.
Crick remained a starter until 2017, when he converted to a bullpen role after going 4-11 with a 5.06 ERA in 109 innings for Class AA Richmond. Whether it was the slider or other pitches, Crick’s command lacked. So the Giants decided to try something else.
It seemed to work, as Crick was able to perfect two pitches instead of four. Crick showed flashes that season and was traded to Pittsburgh the following January in the Andrew McCutchen/Bryan Reynolds trade.
That next season, 2018, proved to be Crick’s best, as he pitched to a 2.39 ERA with 65 strikeouts, 23 walks, three home runs allowed and a 1.127 WHIP in 60? innings pitched, becoming one of the Pirates’ best relievers.
Although 2019 was certainly a step back — 4.96 ERA, 61 strikeouts, 35 walks and 10 home runs allowed in 49 innings — it offered further proof of how absurd Crick’s slider can be.
Despite the down year, Crick allowed just a .128 batting average and .295 slugging percentage against his slider; the bulk of Crick’s issues came with his fastball or a sudden loss of control.
Crick’s slider in 2019 had a spin rate of 3,246 rpm and a whiff rate of 40.4%, according to Statcast.
Only Tampa’s Chaz Roe (22.8) averaged more inches of horizontal movement than Crick (19.7). By nearly any measure, the pitch was and is elite.
“He’s always had the ability to spin it, but in the last two years, it’s gotten even a little bit better,” Meccage said. “I think it’s the combination of throwing it more and some of the physical adjustments he’s made.”
The biggest one of those includes Crick’s arm slot, Meccage said. Because of the Frisbee-like throwing motion, Crick has the tendency to drop his arm slot down for his fastball as well, which can cause some inconsistencies with the location of that pitch.
“That’s one thing we monitor closely — making sure that the slot doesn’t get too low, which affects the movement of both pitches but primarily his fastball,” Meccage said.
When Crick’s slider is working as it should — and he’s having to pick imaginary aiming points in the right-handed batter’s box to throw it for a strike to a lefty — there are few pitches in all of baseball that are more entertaining to watch.
“It honestly can be challenging to catch because he gets so much movement on it,” Stallings said. “He’ll start it right down the middle, and it’ll end up outside. But that’s what makes it so nasty. It’s an exceptional pitch.”