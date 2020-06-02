Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STATE COLLEGE PA HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CLEARFIELD COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTHWESTERN HUNTINGDON COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... WESTERN CENTRE COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTHEASTERN BLAIR COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... NORTHEASTERN CAMBRIA COUNTY IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA... * UNTIL 815 PM EDT. * AT 711 PM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DUBOIS TO NEAR CURWENSVILLE TO 10 MILES NORTH OF PRINCE GALLITZIN STATE PARK TO NEAR PATTON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO TREES, ROOFS, AND SIDING. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... CURWENSVILLE AROUND 720 PM EDT. CLEARFIELD, PENFIELD, HYDE, JEFFRIES, PLYMPTONVILLE, BLANDBURG, HOUTZDALE, BELLWOOD AND S.B. ELLIOT STATE PARK AROUND 730 PM EDT. TIPTON, WOODLAND, PARKER DAM STATE PARK AND OSCEOLA MILLS AROUND 740 PM EDT. TYRONE, NORTH PHILIPSBURG, PHILIPSBURG, LECONTES MILLS, CHESTER HILL, SOUTH PHILIPSBURG AND BIRMINGHAM AROUND 750 PM EDT. FOR THOSE DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 80, THIS INCLUDES AREAS BETWEEN THE DUBOIS AND MILESBURG EXITS, SPECIFICALLY FROM MILE MARKERS 97 TO 148. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 99 FROM MILE MARKERS 41 TO 72. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. IF BOATING ON AN AREA LAKE, GET AWAY FROM THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 15 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...0.75IN; WIND...60MPH