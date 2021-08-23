Brennan Marion dealt with too many parents who thought they knew best, too many moms and dads asking why their son wasn’t the starting quarterback. Back when he was coaching high school ball, Marion needed proof. So, he started to chart every practice rep, every game snap and every little detail.
“Why is my kid not playing?” Pitt’s wide receiver coach said, handing over an imaginary book. “Here. That’s why.”
It’s been seven years since Marion was a high school coach. After leading Waynesboro (Pa.) in 2014, stints at Arizona State, Oklahoma Baptist, William & Mary, Howard and Hawaii brought the Greensburg-Salem grad home — where he’s using that same meticulous charting to guide a talented group with something to prove.
Pitt’s wide receivers led the nation in drops last season. Per Sports Info Solutions, the Panthers’ 37 drops were 12 more than the next-nearest ACC team (Clemson, 25). Pitt also led the Football Bowl Subdivision in drops in 2019 with 44.
There were highs in Chris Beatty’s two-year tenure as receivers coach. He recruited well — Maurice Ffrench set a program record with 96 catches in 2019, and Jordan Addison earned freshman All-American status a year later. But Beatty becoming the Chargers’ wideouts coach in January offered Pitt a fresh start with fresh eyes.
While charting reps isn’t a new practice by any means — Beatty did it in his two seasons, Addison said — it’s become more of an emphasis under Marion. In turn, Pitt’s receiver room has been more competitive in its quest for perfection.
“Everything is charted. Blocks, knockdowns, catches, drops, explosives. Anything that you could think of, it gets charted,” Marion said at the start of training camp. “There’s nothing that ever goes unmeasured. Because anything measured could be improved, and we’re trying to improve every little aspect of our game.”
In an effort to foster that kind of environment, Marion texts his receivers after every practice with the statistics of the day. Who had a drop? Who came out clean? Who had an explosive play (a catch of 14 yards or more) and who didn’t?
The wideouts had a 93% catch rate in spring camp, Marion said. So the primary options in Pitt’s pass-heavy scheme were working from a place of strength entering August. And all indications — from younger players like Jaylon Barden and Jaden Bradley earning praise to the entire position group walking out to practice together carrying a boombox — would suggest that confidence is high in Marion’s room.
Obviously, it’s crucial for them to continue that in the fall. Last year, the Panthers ranked fourth nationally in routes run (2,047) while 197 of the team’s 245 receptions were by receivers. The reintroduction of tight end Lucas Krull, who missed all but one game last year with an injury, might cut into that. But Kenny Pickett will still be plenty dependent on the likes of Addison, Taysir Mack, Shocky Jacques-Louis and Jared Wayne.
They’re embracing the pressure that comes with performing in Pickett’s final season and putting in the work to improve.
“We welcome it,” Jacques-Louis said of Marion’s on-field “bad cop” persona. “You know when you’re not doing the right thing. If you constantly do it, he’s gonna get on you. It’s like a mom and dad type of deal. If you mess up, you know you’re going to get in trouble. So don’t mess up, and he won’t snap at you.”
“At the end of the day, it makes us all better,” Addison said of Marion’s play charting. “... It’s a little bit more of a focus this year because of how many drops we had. Now at practice, we really have to lock in.”
“If you have a drop, you’re ruining the rating,” Jacques-Louis added. “You don’t want to be that guy. Mentality-wise, it’s like, I can’t drop it. My brothers are depending on me.”
The idea of individually doing your job to strengthen the collective is, from Marion’s perspective, a change in mindset for Pitt’s wide receivers.
The assistant coach, who was hired in February, instilled a “we, us and ours” approach during spring ball. That was nurtured throughout voluntary summer workouts and is now a group strength as the Panthers enter their final days of camp.
For example, Marion said the receivers run full speed every play. They don’t want to be caught loafing, for starters. But more importantly, the first-teamers believe in those behind them. No one is pushing through fatigue at the team’s expense.
“Before it was, ‘I’m going to get mine.’ And now it’s, ‘We’re going to get ours,’” Marion added. “... If you can’t go full speed, they trust the next guy to go in there. No one’s thinking, ‘I just gotta stay in there, and it’s all about me.’ Everyone’s trying to make sure we’re all successful moving the ball down the field.”
Ultimately, that’s what matters. Marion hopes his players achieve their personal goals for the season — Addison wants 1,000 yards, etc. — but the coach is more focused on the room performing its role. So is Addison. So is Mack. And so are their teammates.
That mentality and the work that follows ought to limit the drops come September — and Pitt’s offense will be better for it.