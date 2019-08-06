1st place, Michael Stock of Coalport; 2nd place, Rich Harris of Houtzdale; 3rd place, Cindy Stiles of New Jersey; 4th place, John Kasubick of Houtzdale; 5th place, Jean Swason of Parsonville; 6th place, Joyce Stodart of Houtzdale; 7th place, Morgan Goshnell of Houtzdale.

50/50 winner, Kevin Blake of Houtzdale.

Pittsburg Steelers Picture, Daniel Weld of Philipsburg.

The Houtzdale-Ramey EMS would like to thank everyone who donated gifts and gift certificates to the service for Houtzdale Days, also to the people who bought tickets to support our service.

