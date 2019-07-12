WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s testimony before Congress, planned for Wednesday, could be delayed one week amid new discussions to allow more time during the hearing for lawmakers to ask questions.
House leaders had agreed to have Mueller testify in two committees for two hours each, relatively short by congressional standards.
Rank-and-file lawmakers pushed back when it became clear that it would not be enough time to discuss all the open questions surrounding his report or give every member of the House Judiciary Committee a chance to ask questions.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said earlier this week that Democratic leaders agreed to the shortened time frame because the alternative was to take their subpoena to court, which could have delayed Mueller’s testimony for months.
The delay in the hearing is not finalized.
“At this moment we still plan to have our hearing on the 17th and we will let you know if that changes,” said House Judiciary Committee spokesman Daniel Schwarz.