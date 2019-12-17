ALEXANDRIA — The Moshannon Valley wrestling team lost to Juniata Valley 42-24 on Tuesday.
Jake Ball (126), Alex Richner (138) and David Honan (220) all pinned their opponents for the Black Knights, while Nikolaus Smeal had a forfeit win.
The Hornets had four forfeit victories over the Knights, who dipped to 0-3 with the loss.
Mo Valley hosts Mount Union on Thursday.
Juniata Valley 42, Mo Valley 24
120—Nathanael Allison, JV, won by forfeit. (6-0).
126—Jake Ball, JV, pinned Collin Sparr, JV, 4:55. (6-6).
132—No bout.
138—Alex Richner, MV, pinned Thomas Beasom, JV, 1:13. (12-6).
145—Eli Morder, JV, pinned Austin Shoff, MV, 1:59. (12-12).
152—Michael Miller, JV, won by forfeit. (18-12).
160—Gabe McMahon, JV, pinned Aaron Domanick, MV, 0:27. (24-12).
170—Nikolaus Smeal, MV, won by forfeit. (24-18).
182—Isaac Watson, JV, won by forfeit. (30-18).
195—Ben Carolus, JV, won by forfeit. (36-18).
220—David Honan, MV, pinned Daniel Wagner, JV, 2:14. (36-24).
285—TJ Wilson, JV, pinned Nathan Beers, MV, 3:00. (42-24).
106—No match
113—No match.